martedì, Giugno 2, 2020
Agenparl

by Redazione

(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), mar 02 giugno 2020 “Applicants for funding within the framework of the competitiveness-increasing program have undertaken to realise 376 billion forints (EUR 1.08 billion) in investments, and to retain a total of 143,600 jobs”, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Tuesday in Budapest at a ceremony to present funding certificates to successful applicants.

Fonte/Source: http://www.kormany.hu/en/ministry-of-foreign-affairs-and-trade/news/competitiveness-program-applicants-have-undertaken-to-realise-over-a-billion-euros-in-investments

