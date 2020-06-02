COMPETITIVENESS PROGRAM APPLICANTS HAVE UNDERTAKEN TO REALISE OVER A BILLION EUROS IN INVESTMENTS

(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), mar 02 giugno 2020 “Applicants for funding within the framework of the competitiveness-increasing program have undertaken to realise 376 billion forints (EUR 1.08 billion) in investments, and to retain a total of 143,600 jobs”, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on Tuesday in Budapest at a ceremony to present funding certificates to successful applicants.

