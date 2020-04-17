COMPETITIVE HYDROGEN BONDING IN SUPRAMOLECULAR POLYMERIZATIONS OF TRISBENZYLBENZENE-1,3,5-TRICARBOXAMIDES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 17 aprile 2020

Mol. Syst. Des. Eng., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0ME00030B, Paper

Mathijs Mabesoone, Sinan Kardas, Hector Soria Carrera, Joaquín Manuel Barberá Gracia, Jesus Martinez de la Fuente, Anja Palmans, Mathieu Fossépré, Mathieu Surin, Rafael Martín-Rapún

Despite numerous reports on nucleated supramolecular polymerization, the molecular origin of the properties of these supramolecular polymers remains overlooked. Here, the formation of fibers formed by self-assembly of N,N’,N’’-tris(alkoxybenzyl)benzene-1,3,5-tricarboxamides (benzylBTAs)…

