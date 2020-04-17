COMPETITIVE HYDROGEN BONDING IN SUPRAMOLECULAR POLYMERIZATIONS OF TRISBENZYLBENZENE-1,3,5-TRICARBOXAMIDES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 17 aprile 2020
Mol. Syst. Des. Eng., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0ME00030B, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0ME00030B, Paper
Mathijs Mabesoone, Sinan Kardas, Hector Soria Carrera, Joaquín Manuel Barberá Gracia, Jesus Martinez de la Fuente, Anja Palmans, Mathieu Fossépré, Mathieu Surin, Rafael Martín-Rapún
Despite numerous reports on nucleated supramolecular polymerization, the molecular origin of the properties of these supramolecular polymers remains overlooked. Here, the formation of fibers formed by self-assembly of N,N’,N’’-tris(alkoxybenzyl)benzene-1,3,5-tricarboxamides (benzylBTAs)…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Despite numerous reports on nucleated supramolecular polymerization, the molecular origin of the properties of these supramolecular polymers remains overlooked. Here, the formation of fibers formed by self-assembly of N,N’,N’’-tris(alkoxybenzyl)benzene-1,3,5-tricarboxamides (benzylBTAs)…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/ME/D0ME00030B