COMPETITION BUREAU’S YEAR AHEAD: PROTECT CANADIANS DURING THESE UNCERTAIN TIMES

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 06 luglio 2020

July 6, 2020 – GATINEAU, QC – Competition Bureau

The Competition Bureau has published its Annual Plan 2020-2021. The Plan outlines the steps the Bureau will take in the coming year to protect Canadians in these uncertain times.

Protecting and promoting competitive markets in Canada is more important than ever, and the Bureau’s work will focus on sectors of the economy that matter to Canadians, including the digital economy, telecommunications, health and infrastructure. 

Through its enforcement work, the Bureau will use all the tools at its disposal to put a stop to anti-competitive conduct across Canada. On the advocacy side, the Bureau will work with policymakers at all levels of government to encourage pro-competitive policies and regulations, particularly as they relate to Canada’s economic recovery. In addition, the Bureau will host its Digital Enforcement Summit Series. The 2020 edition will bring together domestic and international thought leaders who will share information on new enforcement tools, best practices, and emerging issues.

Through this work, the Bureau will take significant steps to deliver on its new 2020-2024 Strategic Vision, to become a world-leading competition agency that is at the forefront of the digital economy and champions a culture of competition for Canadians.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/competition-bureau/news/2020/07/competition-bureaus-year-ahead-protect-canadians-during-these-uncertain-times.html

