COMPETITION BUREAU LAUNCHES TOOLKIT TO HELP POLICYMAKERS STRENGTHEN COMPETITION IN CANADA’S ECONOMY

Competitive markets are more important than ever to Canada’s economic prosperity

August 20, 2020 – GATINEAU, QC – Competition Bureau

The Competition Bureau released a toolkit today to help policymakers across the country promote competition in Canadian industries.

The toolkit provides a step-by-step guide to help policymakers at all levels of government assess the competition impact of new and existing policies, and tailor those policies to maximize the benefits of competition to the economy.

This process will help policymakers achieve their goals while also preserving the vital economic benefits of competition: increased innovation, productivity and economic growth, as well as lower prices and more choices for Canadian consumers and businesses alike.

Pro-competitive policies can also help accelerate economic recovery. As Canada’s competition expert, the Bureau is ready to advise and support policymakers across the country as they work to strengthen Canada’s economy.

