COMPARATIVE STUDY ON SULFIDES REMOVAL BY HCLO AND KMNO4 IN DRINKING WATER

Sulfides, which are highly toxic to aquatic organisms and human body, are widely detected in water sources, especially in summer. Measures should be taken to wipe off it. In this paper, the removal of sulfides and formation of innocuous product sulfate ion (SO42-) by hypochlorite (HClO) and potassium permanganate (KMnO4) were compared, moreover, the effect of oxidation conditions and co-existed components in water were investigated. In addition, the balances of Sulphur (S) element by two oxidants were evaluated. The results demonstrated that both oxidants are effective for sulfides removal, the removal efficiencies increased with increasing oxidants dosages. The removal rates of sulfides by HClO (97.8 %) were higher than that by KMnO4 (87.6 %) with the same oxidant dosages (3.2 mg/L), moreover, more sulfides were transferred to innocuous SO42- by the former (91.2 %) than the latter (58.9 %). The removal rates (from 97.4 to 30.9 %) and proportion of formed SO42- (from 51.8 to 46.8 %) decreased with raising initial sulfides from 0.2 to 0.8 mg/L; while those for KMnO4 were from 54.6 to 16.5 %, 28.9 to 25.8 %, respectively. Dissolved oxygen (DO) facilitated the removal of sulfides and formation of SO42- for both HClO and KMnO4. The presence of bicarbonate ion (HCO3-) raised sulfides removal rates from 58.7 to 78.9 % by HClO, while it has little effect on their removal by KMnO4. The co-existed SO42- facilitated the removal of sulfides during HClO oxidation but depressed its removal with KMnO4. The co-existed components in actual water matrixes played minor roles on sulfides removal with HClO, but had an inhibition role with KMnO4. The results would provide evidence to appropriately select a chemical effective measure for oxidizing sulfides.