venerdì, Giugno 12, 2020
COMPAñIA PANAMEñA DE AVIACION, S.A. CARRYING ON BUSINESS AS COPA AIRLINES – NON-SCHEDULED INTERNATIONAL LICENCE

(AGENPARL) – CANADA, ven 12 giugno 2020

The applicant has applied to the Canadian Transportation Agency (Agency) for a licence to operate a non‑scheduled international service to transport traffic on a charter basis between Panama and Canada.

The Agency is satisfied that the applicant meets all the applicable requirements of subsection 73(2) of the CTA.

Accordingly, the Agency issues the licence.

Pursuant to subsection 74(1) of the CTA, the licence is subject to the conditions prescribed by the Air Transportation Regulations, SOR/88-58, and the following conditions:

  1. The Licensee is authorized to transport traffic on a charter basis between Panama and Canada.
  2. The Licensee is prohibited from carrying local traffic between points in Canada.

Fonte/Source: http://www.otc-cta.gc.ca/node/569365

