(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 23 maggio 2020 Report on the community impact and benefit activities of Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs), rural non-CAHs, and urban hospitals. The report enables State Flex Programs and CAH administrators to compare the community impact and benefit profiles of CAHs nationally to the performance of CAHs in their state.

Fonte/Source: https://www.flexmonitoring.org/publications/community-impact-and-benefit-activities-of-cahs-other-rural-and-urban-hospitals-2018/