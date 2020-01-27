(AGENPARL) – Storrs (Connecticut USA), lun 27 gennaio 2020

Louisiana State University Eunice invites nominations and applications for the position of Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. The Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs (VCAA) is the Chief Academic Officer of the university and holds administrative responsibility for all academic departments, academic programs, and academic support services. This individual provides oversight to both traditional academic and occupational education programs. The VCAA reports to the Chancellor of LSU Eunice and serves on the Chancellor’s Cabinet.

About the Institution

Louisiana State University Eunice (LSUE) is located on a well-maintained and attractive 200-acre campus in Acadia Parish. LSUE is a comprehensive, open admissions institution of higher education offering associate degrees, certificates and continuing education programs as well as transfer curricula. LSUE encompasses a population of approximately 3,200 students, 230 faculty and staff, and is considered one of the best comprehensive community colleges in Louisiana. In addition, tuition at LSUE is amongst the lowest in the state. LSUE offers programs that are fully accredited and widely respected in Louisiana. Courses are easily transferable with transfer agreements for general education courses with all public universities in Louisiana and transfer programs in numerous areas. LSUE is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate degrees.

LSUE Values Diversity

Diversity is fundamental to LSUE’s mission. The university is committed to creating and maintaining a living and learning environment that embraces individual difference. Cultural inclusion is of highest priority. LSUE recognizes achieving national prominence depends on the human spirit, participation, and dedicated work of the entire university community. LSUE’s strategic plan will be realized by bringing together diverse ideas, perspectives, skills, and talents of the nation’s pre-eminent scholars, brightest students, and leading higher education professionals. LSUE strives to create an inclusive, respectful, and intellectually challenging climate that embraces individual difference in race, color, national or ethnic origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, age, religion/spirituality, socio-economic status, disability, family or marital status, genetic information, veteran’s status, experiences, opinions, and ideas. LSUE proactively cultivates and sustains a campus environment that values open dialogue, cooperation, shared responsibility, mutual respect, and cultural competence-the driving forces that enrich and enhance cutting-edge research, first-rate teaching, and engaging community outreach activities.

Welcome to Eunice

Louisiana has arguably the most colorful history and fascinating culture of any state in the nation. LSU Eunice is located in the heart of southwest Louisiana in the area known as Acadiana-or Cajun Country. The city of Eunice straddles both St. Landry and Acadia Parishes. For more than three centuries, the two parishes have boasted influences from French, Spanish, German, African, Irish, Native American, European, and Acadia, all of which have produced the rich and colorful experience found today, including the area’s bustling culinary scene. Cajun and Zydeco music can be heard on the radio, in dance halls, and at festivals throughout the region. There are hundreds of festivals year-round in the area that celebrate food, culture, film, music, theater, and film. The area also offers an abundance of outdoor activities available such as fishing, horse riding, sailing, and camping.

Eunice is located 80 miles west of Baton Rouge and three hours west of New Orleans. It’s home to the nationally broadcasted Rendez-Vous des Cajun Radio Show at the Liberty Center for Performing Arts, the Cajun Music Hall of Fame, traditional Cajun Mardi Gras runs, the Crawfish Etouffee Cook-Off, and the Experience Louisiana Festival. There are miles of trails, lakes, and bayous to explore within an hour’s drive of Eunice. Louisiana State Arboretum State Preservation Area, Chicot State Park, and Creole Nature Trail offer wonderful views of the Louisiana landscape. Eunice is also a short drive from Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria, all of which offer malls, boutiques, and outlets.

Eunice is also home to some of St. Landry Parish’s top public schools and to a Catholic K-12 school. The Eunice Rotary Club, Kiwanis, Lions Club, Bulb & Blossom Club, American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars are active in the community.

Position Qualifications

The LSU Eunice Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Search Committee seeks a leader who:

– demonstrates success in educational and administrative leadership and is able to communicate effectively across all disciplines and constituencies;

– is experienced working with academic deans and faculty members on all aspects of program improvement, governance, and professional development;

– has a proven track record of resource development as well as successful implementation of student-centered programs, projects, and activities;

holds strong familiarity of online education and certificate programs;

– has a capacity for creative and innovative leadership in finding solutions and affecting positive change;

– fosters inclusion and is able to work with diverse body of students, faculty, and staff;

– promotes diversity and inclusion by bridging ideas, perspectives, and skills of all individuals;

– values community and actively engages in a variety of leadership roles that promote the organization and contributed to the development of the broader community;

– has proven experience with accreditation and reaffirmation;

– is experienced in policy interpretation, development, and implementation;

– holds strong consultation and mediation skills;

– is experienced with developing and implementing a strategic plan

– has an understanding of budgeting processes in a two year university and can disseminate financial information to faculty who do not normally engage with university finances

The successful candidate shall normally possess a terminal degree from an accredited institution and a record of academic achievement commensurate with appointment to the rank of full professor with tenure in a discipline offered at LSU Eunice. A strong record of administrative experience, including proven dynamic visionary leadership and innovation regarding major issues, challenges, and future directions in higher education is desired.

Additional Job Description:

Nominations, Applications & Inquiries

The search committee will review applications on March 19, 2020. However, in order to assure the fullest consideration, candidates are encouraged to have complete applications submitted by March 13, 2020, through the link on the LSU Careers website http://lsu.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/LSU or scroll through the list of open positions until you get to Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs LSU Eunice, or type the position title into the search field.

Requested application materials include a letter of interest, curriculum vitae, and the names, telephone numbers, and email addresses of at least five professional references. All applications, nominations, and inquiries will remain confidential to the extent allowed under Louisiana law. References will not be contacted until after the first screening of applications and then only after the applicant has given explicit permission. All application materials must be submitted electronically in Microsoft Word or PDF format. Salary will be competitive and commensurate with qualifications. An offer of employment is contingent on a satisfactory pre-employment background check. It is anticipated that the new VCAA will assume the position by July 2020.

Please direct all applications, nominations, and inquiries to Lauren Foster, Executive Recruiter, LSU Office of Human Resource Management, at <a or Mary Lukas, Talent Acquisition Partner, LSU Office of Human Resource Management, at <a

