COMMUNITY COLLEGES: PT EDUCATION INSTRUCTOR

HR EMPLOYMENT/CAREERS



About Us:



Foothill – De Anza is a multi-campus community college District located in the heart of Silicon Valley and serves communities of Cupertino, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Sunnyvale and portions of San Jose.

Foothill – De Anza District Mission Statement:



The mission of the Foothill-De Anza Community College District is student success. We are driven by an equity agenda and guided by core values of excellence, inclusion, and sustainability. Every member of our district contributes to a dynamic learning environment that fosters student engagement, equal opportunity, and innovation in meeting the various educational and career goals of our diverse students. We are committed to providing an accessible, quality undergraduate education dedicated to developing a broadly educated and socially responsible community that supports an equitable and just future for California.

Foothill College, which is located in Los Altos Hills, CA, values honesty, integrity, trust, openness, transparency, forgiveness and sustainability. Believing a well-educated population is essential to sustaining and enhancing a democratic society, Foothill College offers programs and services that empower students to achieve their goals as members of the workforce, as future students, and as global citizens. We work to obtain equity in achievement of student outcomes for all California student populations, and are guided by our core values of honesty, integrity, trust, openness, transparency, forgiveness, and sustainability. Foothill College offers associate degrees and certificates in multiple disciplines, and a baccalaureate degree in dental hygiene.

De Anza College, which is located in Cupertino, CA, values and is committed to integrity, innovation, equity, developing the human capacity of all students’ institutional core competencies and civic engagement for social justice. De Anza College provides an academically rich, multicultural learning environment that challenges students of every background to develop their intellect, character and abilities; to realize their goals; and to be socially responsible leaders in their communities, the nation and the world. De Anza College fulfills its mission by engaging students in creative work that demonstrates the knowledge, skills and attitudes contained within the college’s Institutional Core Competencies:



Communication and expression

Information literacy

Physical/mental wellness and personal responsibility

Civic capacity for global, cultural, social and environmental awareness

Critical thinking

Position Information:



Foothill – De Anza Community College District is establishing a pool of qualified applications for the position of Part-time Art Instructor – Furniture Design. Assignments may require teaching lecture-discussion courses during day, evening or on Saturday and/or in an on-line/distance education format.

Applications will be screened by appropriate department representatives and will be filled on an as-needed basis. This is on-going recruitment, until otherwise noted and applications will remain on file for two (2) years from date received or last submitted.

Minimum Qualifications:



Understanding of, sensitivity to, and respect for the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation of community college students, faculty and staff.

Master’s in Fine Arts, Art or Art History OR Bachelors in any of the above AND Masters in Humanities OR the equivalent.

NOTE: Official Transcripts verifying qualifications will be REQUIRED prior to an offer of employment. Applicants who have international transcripts must obtain transcripts that are evaluated by an independent educational-equivalency evaluation company and obtain an English translation (if necessary). These services are to be done at the applicant’s expense. Both Foothill De Anza CCD employees and external candidates must submit transcripts.

Preferred Qualifications:



Expertise in Woodworking

Ability to teach furniture design

Portfolio of quality furniture work that indicates technical expertise and design sense

Duties and Responsibilities:



This position is specifically responsible to teach Furniture design courses (ARTS 58A, ARTS 58B, ARTS 58C, and related art courses if necessary).

Essential functions include the following:

Teach shop safely and proper use of tools.

Teach proper storage and handling of hazardous material.

Standard duties expected of all part-time faculty include the performance of instructional, counselor, or librarian duties as assigned; evaluation and assessment of student work; and timely submission of grades. In addition, part-time faculty are expected to participate in the assessment of their performance, including administrative and student evaluations. Part-time faculty may also have opportunities to participate in various campus and staff development activities and are encouraged to be involved in the larger College or District community. Part-time faculty may be eligible to receive additional assignments and participate in professional development events.

Knowledge and Abilities:



Woodworking skills

Furniture design

Safety procedures

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Environment:



Indoor, office environment.

Physical Abilities:



(Applicants should perform these physical abilities with or without reasonable accommodations)



Hearing and speaking to exchange information.

Vision sufficient to read various materials.

Dexterity of hands and fingers to perform the tasks required of the position.

Regularly stand, walk, and sit for extended periods of time.

Bending at waist, kneeling, or crouching.

Reaching overhead, above the shoulders, and horizontally.

Lifting and carrying objects up to 20 lbs.

Application Process:



A District on-line application at http://hr.fhda.edu/careers/. In the application, you will provide information, which demonstrates your understanding of, sensitivity to, and respect for the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation of community college students, faculty and staff. Additionally, you will be asked to explain how your life experiences, studies or work have influenced your commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

A current resume of all work experience, formal education and training.

A cover letter addressing your qualifications for the position.

If you wish to request equivalency for this position (in the event you do not possess the required degree), you may submit the Request for Equivalency form. This form will need to be submitted with your application packet. You may either scan a hard copy of this form with your application packet or submit it as a Word document with your application packet. http://hr.fhda.edu/_downloads/Equivalency.pdf

Salary Range:



Actual placement is based on applicant’s verified education and experience. For the part-time faculty salary schedule, go to: http://hr.fhda.edu/_faculty-information.html

Benefits:



Foothill De Anza Community College District offers a variety of voluntary fringe benefits for qualified part-time faculty, including medical, dental and vision insurance.

Foothill De Anza Community College District is available to assist persons with disabilities who require reasonable accommodation to complete the employment process. Please contact Employment Services at <a or 650.949.6217.

The successful applicant will be required to provide proof of authorization to work in the U.S.

Unfortunately, the Foothill-De Anza Community College District is not able to reimburse applicants for travel, lodging or any other costs incurred by applicant to attend interviews or accept employment. All interviewing and moving costs incurred will be the responsibility of the applicant.

For more information about our application process contact:



Employment Services



Foothill-De Anza Community College District



12345 El Monte Road



Los Altos Hills, California 94022



Email: <a



http://hr.fhda.edu/

To apply, visit https://fhda.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/4/home/requisition/5?c=fhda

0http://hr.fhda.edu/_downloads/Equivalency.pdf’>http://hr.fhda.edu/_downloads/Equivalency.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=148529&tag=148529-atom