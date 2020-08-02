COMMUNITY COLLEGES: PART-TIME KIDS AT COLLEGE INSTRUCTOR

Part-Time Kids at College Instructor

Position Status: Part-Time

Salary: TBA

Department: Community Education

Job Summary/Basic Function:

Position is responsible for teaching Kids at College summer camps/courses to students who want to enhance their personal lives.

Courses may include, but are not limited to:



S – Science (archaeology, biology, chemistry, genetics, geology, medicine, meteorology, microbiology, physics, zoology, etc.).

T – Technology (coding, gaming, computer science, desktop publishing/graphic design, vide technology, app development, etc.).

E – Engineering (architecture, construction, etc.).

A – Arts (arts, crafts, ceramics, dacne, theater, voice/choir, private music lessons, photography, knitting/crocheting, culinary, etc.).

M – Math (algebra, geometry, basic math, advanced math, math for engineering, etc.).

Career Exploration (Energy Venture, industrial fields, etc.).

Languages (Spanish, French, Sign Language, ESL/ESOL).

Social Studies (living history, such as Texas, federal, and world; topics related to government).

Business (banking, credit, taxes, stock market, investing, topics related to becoming an adult in today’s world).

Teen Courses (junior lifeguard, junior policeman/detective, junior fireman, ceramics, creative writing, music recording, private music lessons, future educators, auto mechanics, etc.).

Sport Camps (basketball, volleyball, exercise, wellness, nutrition, etc.).

Other (please specify course/camp).

For more information about Kids at College please visit our website at http://www.lee.edu/workforce/ce/kids-at-college/.

Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Attend mandatory instructor orientation May 2020.

Complete mandatory online course training and HR sexual harassment/misconduct and child abuse training.

Maintain a safe classroom, innovative learning environment and diverse learning opportunities for all students.

Select instructional materials to meet student needs.

Provide instructional suggestions and tools.

Remain with campers until parents/guardians pick them up daily.

Manage student behavior in the classroom and report discipline issues to Program Manager.

Supervise and assist with daily setup and cleanup of camp.

Communicate effectively with Program Manager to monitor attendance of students participating in the camp.

Assume responsibility for the care of materials, supplies, equipment and facilities.

Maintain standards of excellence within the camp, and provide feedback regularly to the Program Manager regarding learning outcomes and course management.

Work cooperatively with the Program Manager prior to camp.

Contribute to program assessment.

Develop daily lesson plans.

Maintain a positive learning environment and diverse learning opportunities for all students.

Develop and maintain instructional supplies.

Develop and utilize a course syllabus for each course by following established institutional guidelines.

Provide copies of all lesson plans, course syllabus, supply lists and syllabi to the Continuing Education department in case of instructor absence.

Additional duties and responsibilities may include, but are not limited to:

Perform other duties as assigned.

College benefits do not accrue with this part-time position. Scheduled hours are not to exceed 19.5 hours a week. This is a security sensitive position.

Lee College does not discriminate on the basis of gender, disability, race, color, age, religion, national origin, or veteran status.

Minimum Qualifications:

High School Diploma or equivalent (G.E.D.)

Must document related work experience, Certification(s) or Associate degree in the area of study

Able to work individually with diverse ages and population

Friendly, positive and courteous

Act with discretion and maintain confidentiality

Ability to climb stairs, stand, walk, bend and kneel

Must demonstrate knowledge of class subject matter

Preferred Qualifications:

Previous teaching experience preferred

Campus/Location: Main Campus – Baytown, TX

If other, provide location: South Liberty County Education Center

Open Until Filled: Yes

Special Instructions to Applicants:

This position requires applicants to attach the following documents: resume, cover letter, and copies of transcripts for all completed college work related to teaching field. If college work is not related to teaching field, applicants can attach two (2) Letters of Recommendation in lieu of college transcripts. (Official transcripts required upon employment.)

In addition, applicants must include a minimum of three (3) professional references on the online application.

Please do not mail, email, fax, or deliver any documents outside of the electronic application process.

To apply, visit https://jobs.lee.edu/postings/6073

