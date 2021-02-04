COMMUNITY COLLEGES: PART-TIME COSMETOLOGY INSTRUCTOR (POOL)

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), gio 04 febbraio 2021 Department:
Institution: San Mateo County Community College District
[center]
[b]Part-Time Cosmetology Instructor (Pool)
[/b]
[b]San Mateo County Community College District[/b][/center]
[b]Posting Number:[/b] F
[b]Department:[/b] Human Resources DIST (DEPT)
[b]Location:[/b] College of San Mateo, Skyline College
[b]Position Number:[/b] PTF016
[b]Percentage of Full Time:[/b] Varies
[b]FLSA:[/b] Exempt (does not accrue o…
(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=153654&tag=153654-atom for the complete position description.)
Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=153654&tag=153654-atom