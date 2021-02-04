giovedì, Febbraio 4, 2021
COMMUNITY COLLEGES: PART-TIME COSMETOLOGY INSTRUCTOR (POOL)

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), gio 04 febbraio 2021 Department:
Institution: San Mateo County Community College District

[b]Part-Time Cosmetology Instructor (Pool)
[b]San Mateo County Community College District[/b][/center]

[b]Posting Number:[/b] F

[b]Department:[/b] Human Resources DIST (DEPT)

[b]Location:[/b] College of San Mateo, Skyline College

[b]Position Number:[/b] PTF016

[b]Percentage of Full Time:[/b] Varies

[b]FLSA:[/b] Exempt (does not accrue o…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=153654&tag=153654-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=153654&tag=153654-atom

