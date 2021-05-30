(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 30 maggio 2021 Department: Human Resources
Institution: Cerritos College

[center]

[b]Investigator/Deputy Title IX Coordinator (Confidential)[/b][/center][b]

Salary:[/b] $78,636.00 – $98,832.00 Annually

[b]Job Type:[/b] Full Time

[b]Job Number:[/b] Investigator Deputy -21

[b]Closing:[/b] 6/28/2021 11:59 PM Pacific

[b]Location:[/b] Norwalk, CA

[b]Department:[/b] Investigator Deputy -21

[b]Division:[/b] Human Resources

[b]Descrip…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=159770&tag=159770-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=159770&tag=159770-atom

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here