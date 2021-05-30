(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 30 maggio 2021 Department: Human Resources
Institution: Cerritos College
[center]
[b]Investigator/Deputy Title IX Coordinator (Confidential)[/b][/center][b]
Salary:[/b] $78,636.00 – $98,832.00 Annually
[b]Job Type:[/b] Full Time
[b]Job Number:[/b] Investigator Deputy -21
[b]Closing:[/b] 6/28/2021 11:59 PM Pacific
[b]Location:[/b] Norwalk, CA
[b]Department:[/b] Investigator Deputy -21
[b]Division:[/b] Human Resources
[b]Descrip…
(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=159770&tag=159770-atom for the complete position description.)
Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=159770&tag=159770-atom