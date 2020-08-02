COMMUNITY COLLEGES: FULL-TIME WELDING INSTRUCTOR, HUNTSVILLE CENTER

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 02 agosto 2020

Full-Time Welding Instructor, Huntsville Center

Posting Number:

PS Position#:

Position Status: Full-Time

Salary: Salary is based on the Lee College Faculty Salary Scale – 12 Month. Placement on scale is commensurate with education and related work experience.

Department: HCLC Academic Studies

Job Summary/Basic Function:

The Huntsville Center offers a variety of academic and technical correctional education programs to TDCJ offenders. This is an instructional position within a correctional environment teaching an all-male offender population. Offenders are required to meet academic and security requirements for enrollment consideration.

This position will provide classroom and workshop instructions in welding processes (SMAW, GMAW, GTAW and FCAW), mild steel welding, fabrication, safety, blueprint reading and layout.

Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Teach freshmen and sophomore level Welding courses to college students in Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ).

Qualified applicants must be committed to student learning, integrating technology into the curriculum and encouraging engaged scholars.

Teach assigned classes in keeping with approved syllabi, outlines and instructional materials.

Maintain accurate student records in compliance with Lee College requirements.

Submit required student reports to the Admissions & Records Office according to schedule.

Direct and evaluate the learning experience of the students in accordance with adopted curricula and approved procedures.

Provide counsel/guidance to students when there is a need.

All faculty members are required to be on campus 35 hours per week, and participate in professional development activities, department and college committees, commencement and other activities as stated in the Faculty Workload and Responsibilities Policy.

Faculty members may be required to teach evening and summer classes.

Additional duties and responsibilities may include, but are not limited to:

Recruit for and promote programs at the Huntsville Center.

Attend all college events.

Assist with new student recruitment.

Attend faculty meetings.

Attend student success events.

Attend graduation.

Research and develop cutting edge course curriculum.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Excellent benefits accrue with this full-time position. This is a security sensitive position. Candidate must pass criminal background screening with Lee College and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ).

Lee College does not discriminate on the basis of gender, disability, race, color, age, religion, national origin, or veteran status.

Minimum Qualifications:

Associates (or higher) degree with five (5) years of related field experience, or twenty (20) years of field experience in industrial welding processes in lieu of degree

Must be certified in S.M.A.W., G.T.A.W., G.M.A.W. and F.C.A.W. welding processes with required proof of years of service

Must be able to pass a welding test certification by a third party

Working knowledge or instructional theory, basic education principles, practices and methodologies, competency based curricula, and general classroom and lab practices

Must possess good organizational skills,, knowledge or record keeping procedures; including the ability to collect and organize data and information

Able to establish and maintain appropriate level of authority as well as creating an atmosphere of support and confidence for students

Must possess effective written and verbal communication skills

<Must be able to work independently and to manage work assignments in a highly interpersonal contact environment



Candidates must pass a criminal background check by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ)

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelors (or higher) degree

Campus/Location: Huntsville Campus – Huntsville, TX

If other, provide location: Other TDCJ Units

Close Date:

Open Until Filled: Yes

Special Instructions to Applicants:

This position requires applicants to attach the following documents: resume, cover letter, and copies of transcripts for all completed college credit courses. (Official transcripts required upon employment.)

In addition, applicants must include a minimum of three (3) professional references on the online application.

Please do not mail, email, fax, or deliver any documents outside of the electronic application process.

To apply, visit https://jobs.lee.edu/postings/6591

Lee College is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer, which encourages applications from qualified females, minority groups, veterans, and disabled individuals.

