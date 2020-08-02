COMMUNITY COLLEGES: FULL-TIME INSTRUMENTATION/ELECTRICAL INSTRUCTOR

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 02 agosto 2020

Full-Time Instrumentation/Electrical Instructor

Position Status: Full-Time

Salary: Salary is based on the Lee College Faculty Salary Scale – 9 Month. Placement on scale is commensurate with education and experience.

Department: Technical Studies

Job Summary/Basic Function:

Please note – This is a temporary, full-time position. Work is assigned on a semester-to-semester basis and is contingent upon sufficient student enrollment, availability of funds, availability of full-time work in the area of responsibility, and/or continuing satisfactory performance.

Faculty schedules vary by semester. Candidate may be required to teach evening, weekend, summer, online, hybrid, and/or distance education courses.

Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Teach freshmen and sophomore Instrumentation, Electrical, and Technical Math courses.

courses. Qualified applicants must be committed to student learning, integrating technology into the curriculum, and encouraging engaged scholars.

Teach assigned classes in keeping with approved syllabi, outlines, and instructional materials.

Maintain accurate student records in compliance with Lee College requirements.

Submit required student reports to the Admissions & Records Office according to schedule.

Direct, evaluate, and assess the learning experience of the students in accordance with adopted curricula and approved procedures.

Provide counsel/guidance to students when there is a need.

All faculty members are required to be on campus 35 hours per week, and participate in professional development activities, department and college committees, commencement, and other activities as stated in the Faculty Workload and Responsibilities Policy.

Faculty members may be required to teach evening, weekend, summer, online, hybrid, and dual credit classes at various campuses.

Additional duties and responsibilities may include, but are not limited to:

Develop lab concepts and designs.

Develop curriculum.

Mentor less experienced instructors as needed.

ISA membership and participation in external events.

Recruit for and promote the Instrumentation program.

Participate on campus-related committees as needed.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Excellent college benefits accrue with this full-time position. This is a security sensitive position.

Lee College does not discriminate on the basis of gender, disability, race, color, age, religion, national origin, or veteran status.

Minimum Qualifications:

Associate (or higher) degree in Instrumentation and Electrical or ten (10) years of related, non-teaching work experience in instrumentation and electrical

Must have three (3) years hands-on technician experience troubleshooting and repairing instrumentation systems in a production plant

Advanced knowledge of electrical and instrumentation theory

Advanced knowledge of electrical and instrumentation troubleshooting

Knowledge of new installation techniques

Knowledge of advanced technologies in electrical and instrumentation

Demonstrate proficiency in the physics of Instrumentation

Demonstrate proficiency in basic, entry level Instrumentation job skills

Must have hands-on experience with current control strategies and technologies such as PLCs and DCSs

Demonstrate basic understanding of various communication bus technologies (such as Fieldbus)

Demonstrate basic understanding of electricity, networking, and process technology

Ability to configure and implement discrete controllers

Ability to calibrate pneumatic, electronic, and digital instrumentation

Preferred Qualifications:

International Society of Automation (ISA) membership desired

NCCER, ISA, IBEW, and other certifications a plus

Campus/Location: Main Campus – Baytown, TX

This position requires applicants to attach the following documents: teaching philosophy, resume, cover letter, and copies of transcripts for all completed college work. (Official transcripts required upon employment.)

In addition, applicants must include a minimum of three (3) professional references on the online application.

Please do not mail, email, fax, or deliver any documents outside of the electronic application process.

To apply, visit https://jobs.lee.edu/postings/6197

Lee College is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer, which encourages applications from qualified females, minority groups, veterans, and disabled individuals. It is the policy of Lee College to fully comply with the equal opportunity provisions of all applicable regulations and not to discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of gender, disability, race, color, age, religion, national origin, or veteran status in areas such as recruitment, selections, training, promotion, demotion, layoffs, terminations, rates of pay, or any other forms of compensation or benefits.

