COMMUNITY COLLEGES: ENGLISH AND READING PART-TIME/ADJUNCT

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), sab 02 maggio 2020

English and Reading Part-Time/Adjunct

San Jose/Evergreen Community College District

Close/First Review Date:

Campus Location:

Position Description:

Part-Time/Adjunct Instructors: English and Reading

The San Jose/Evergreen Community College District is seeking a part-time/adjunct English and Reading Instructor at Evergreen Valley College.

English – Applicants should possess a background in Mexican-American Literature.

Reading/English – Applicants should possess both Reading and English to teach English 106.

The instructor’s assignment will include the following:

1. Teach courses in assigned discipline by communicating subject matter clearly and effectively.

2. Adapt methodologies for students with special needs and different learning styles.

3. Demonstrate commitment to professional development, including but not limited to activities such as: participation in professional conferences, workshops, seminars, membership in professional organizations, research projects, publishing academic work, participation in statewide committees or organizations, etc.

4. Demonstrate sensitivity in working with students and staff of diverse racial, ethnic, academic and socio economic backgrounds, sexual orientation, and disabilities by showing respect for differences and the dignity of others.

5. Participate in faculty responsibilities such as: course and curriculum development and review, student learning outcomes and assessment, program review, committees, research and special projects as needed in the discipline/department or district.

6. Attend and participate in department, division and college meetings and keep posted office hours.

7. Meet record keeping obligations on time, e.g. grades, census, reports, rosters, textbook orders, and requisitions.

8. Maintain and provide current course syllabi as required by California Education Code and Board policy.

9. Foster a professional work and learning environment.

10. Perform other duties as required by the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Minimum Qualifications for ENGLISH:

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

1. Master’s in English, literature, comparative literature, or composition

OR

Bachelor’s in in any of the above AND Master’s in linguistics, TESL, speech, education with a specialization in reading, creative writing or journalism

OR

***The Equivalent.

————————————————-

Minimum Qualifications for READING:

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

1. Master’s in education with a specialization in reading or teaching reading

OR

Bachelor’s in in any academic discipline AND Twelve semester units of course work in teaching reading

AND Master’s in English, literature, linguistics, applied linguistics, composition, comparative literature, TESL or psychology

OR

***The Equivalent.

2. Demonstrated sensitivity, knowledge, and understanding of the diverse academic, socioeconomic, gender, gender identity, cultural, disability, and ethnic backgrounds of the students we serve and sensitivity to and knowledge and understanding of groups historically underrepresented, and groups who may have experienced discrimination.

3. Success integrating diversity as appropriate into the major duties outlined in the job description and in the duties listed in the District’s hiring policy; or demonstrated equivalent transferable skills to do so.

Salary placement is based on candidate’s verified education and experience.

http://www.sjeccd.edu/district-services/human-resources/salary-schedules

Assignments may include day and evening responsibilities. This position is represented by the San Jose-Evergreen Community

College District Federation of Teachers, AFT 6157.

Please apply using the Direct Link below and select discipline English and Reading:

Adjunct/Part-time Faculty

Direct Link: http://sjeccd.peopleadmin.com/postings/1749

Position #F19014, Open and Continuous

Other part-time instructors are needed to teach classes in other disciplines on an as needed basis.

Please refer to http://www.sjeccd.edu/district-services/human-resources/employment-opportunities for a complete list of all employment opportunities at San Jose-Evergreen Community College District.

Thank you.

HR/ Employment Services

Office of Human Resources

San Jose/Evergreen Community College District

Phone: (408) 270-6414

Email: <a

Employment Sites: www.sjeccd.edu or https://jobs.sjeccd.edu

Required Qualifications:

Desired Qualifications:

Districts Diversity Requirements

Demonstrated sensitivity, knowledge and understanding of the diverse academic, socioeconomic, gender identity, sexual orientation, cultural, disability, and ethnic background of groups historically underrepresented, and groups who may have experienced

discrimination.

Success integrating diversity as appropriate into the major duties outlined in the job description and in the duties listed in the Districts hiring policy; or demonstrated equivalent transferable skills to do so.

Salary Range:

Benefits:

To be considered for this position please visit our web site and apply on line at the following link: https://sjeccd.peopleadmin.com/

About San Jose/Evergreen Community College District

The District is represented by dedicated and talented employees who are passionate about providing our student population with the best educational experience possible. The District recognizes that cultural diversity in the academic environment promotes academic excellence; fosters cultural, racial and human understanding; provides positive roles models for all students, and creates an inclusive and supportive educational and work environment for its employees, students, and the community it serves.

As of fall 2017, with enrollment of approximately 18,500 per semester, and an extremely diverse student population (Hispanic/Latino 44%, Black/African-American 4%, Asian/Pacific Islander 32%, American Indian/Native American 0.5%, White/Caucasian 11%) attaining educational goals reflecting 45% AA Degree and Transfer to a 4-Year College/ University, the Districts emphasis on student success makes it a recognized educational leader in the State.

The District encourages a diverse pool of applicants to serve as colleagues to an existing diverse group of managers, supervisors and confidential staff consisting of 29 % Hispanic/Latino, 13% Asian/Pacific Islander, 7% Black/African American, 23% White/Caucasian, and as well as encouraging applications from all qualified, outstanding applicants.

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=141647&tag=141647-atom