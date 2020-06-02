COMMUNITY COLLEGES: DSPS: ADJUNCT / SUBSTITUTE INSTRUCTOR POOL (COLLEGE CREDIT)

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 02 giugno 2020

REAL ESTATE: Adjunct / Substitute Instructor POOL (college credit)

San Diego Community College District

Closing Date:

Position Number: 00199

Location: District Wide

Position Type: Adjunct

The Position:

NOTE: The San Diego Community College District accepts applications for adjunct (part-time/substitute) positions for our three college campuses (City, Mesa, Miramar) and various continuing education centers on a continuous basis. However, it does not necessarily imply there are immediate openings. If you meet the required minimum qualifications, your application will be included in the adjunct pool for possible assignments in the fall, spring, and/or summer semesters of the academic year. Hiring departments utilize the adjunct pool when there is a need and will contact you directly should you possess the qualifications they are seeking. Applications are purged approximately one year from submittal, at which time you will receive an automated e-mail notice to re-apply if you wish to remain in the pool.

Part-time/temporary faculty positions offer flexible hours and the opportunity to assist a diverse group of adult students in achieving their educational goals. As one of the largest community college districts in southern California, we offer a wide range of opportunities in transfer, general education, vocational and occupational programs. These part-time positions are as-needed and applicants should live within commuting distance to San Diego.

Assignments may include a combination of day, evening, weekend, and/or off-campus classes.

Major Responsibilities:

Primary duties of adjunct faculty members are related to curriculum and teaching; the assignment is divided between lecture and lab classes as determined by the department. Adjunct instructional faculty are required to be available to students outside of class.

Provide instruction in accordance with established curriculum and course outlines.

Maintain appropriate standards of professional conduct and ethics.

Maintain current knowledge in the subject matter areas.

Fulfill professional responsibilities of a part-time/temporary faculty member.

Teach all scheduled classes.

Maintain accurate records.

Provide quality instruction, create and maintain an environment which emphasizes teaching and learning and encourages free discussion of ideas, interests and issues.

Qualifications:

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS



Degrees must be from regionally accredited institutions.

1. Any Bachelors degree AND two (2) years of experience; OR,

2. Any Associate degree AND six (6) years of experience; OR,

3. Possession of a California Community College Instructor Credential (valid for life) in Real Estate; OR,

4. The equivalent.

Desired Qualifications:

Licenses:

California Community College Instructor Credential in Real Estate(valid for life)

Pay Information:

At the time that an offer of assignment is made, proper salary placement is contingent upon receipt of OFFICIAL (sealed) transcripts and Verifications of Previous Work Experience (if applicable). Instructors with advanced coursework and/ or experience shall be placed on the appropriate class and step on the Adjunct College Salary Schedules, effective the first month following receipt (in Human Resources) of the official transcripts and Verifications of Previous Work Experience (if applicable). Initial salary placement will be at the first class/step until all required documentation has been submitted.

Click here for the current salary schedule or you may view the current salary schedule by using the Salary Schedules link to the left.

To apply, visit: https://www.sdccdjobs.com

All applicants must have demonstrated cultural competency and sensitivity to and understanding of the diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds of community college students and staff.



