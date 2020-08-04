COMMUNITY COLLEGES: DEAN OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND HUMAN SERVICES

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 04 agosto 2020

To serve as administrator and supervisor of the assigned division of the college; provide leadership to develop, organize and implement the division’s goals and objectives; provide leadership to plan, develop, organize, schedule, direct, improve and evaluate the assigned division’s programs, curriculum and related student support services in consultation with department chairs, faculty and classified staff.

To foster a culture of collaboration, mutual respect, innovation, and continuous improvement throughout the District; lead by example; actively participate in and support District-wide participatory governance components and activities and other collaborative processes; encourage professional excellence among the staff and promote an organizational culture of customer service, innovation, and quality services.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED AND EXERCISED:



Receives general direction from the Vice President for Instruction.



Exercises functional and technical supervision over academic, professional and classified staff as assigned.

