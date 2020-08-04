martedì, Agosto 4, 2020
Breaking News

ROMA, TORNA IL “MIRACOLO DELLA NEVE” A SANTA MARIA MAGGIORE

SOCIAL NETWORK E MINORI, L’ETà MINIMA PER ISCRIVERSI è DI 13 ANNI,…

BRASILE, SALVINI: EX AMBASCIATORE INSULTA BOLSONARO, CHIEDA SCUSA

COVID-19, L’INTERPOL AVVERTE SU AUMENTO DEGLI ATTACCHI INFORMATICI IN 50 PAESI A…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 4, 2020

CONFINI CONTESI E CRISI ECONOMICA: CRESCE LA TENSIONE TRA ISRAELE, SIRIA E…

COVID, LEGA: VOUCHER SEMPLIFICATO PER OFFRIRE LAVORO AGLI ITALIANI NELLA RACCOLTA DI…

SERVIZI SEGRETI, CHIGI: NUOVA NORMA SI LIMITA A INTRODURRE LA POSSIBILITà CHE…

ITALICUS: DE MARIA (PD), CERCHIAMO VERITà PER DIFENDERE DEMOCRAZIA

IL LAICO MAXIMINO CABALLERO LEDO è IL NUOVO SEGRETARIO DELLA SPE

Agenparl

COMMUNITY COLLEGES: DEAN OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND HUMAN SERVICES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 04 agosto 2020

To serve as administrator and supervisor of the assigned division of the college; provide leadership to develop, organize and implement the division’s goals and objectives; provide leadership to plan, develop, organize, schedule, direct, improve and evaluate the assigned division’s programs, curriculum and related student support services in consultation with department chairs, faculty and classified staff.

To foster a culture of collaboration, mutual respect, innovation, and continuous improvement throughout the District; lead by example; actively participate in and support District-wide participatory governance components and activities and other collaborative processes; encourage professional excellence among the staff and promote an organizational culture of customer service, innovation, and quality services.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED AND EXERCISED:

Receives general direction from the Vice President for Instruction.

Exercises functional and technical supervision over academic, professional and classified staff as assigned.

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=145154&tag=145154-atom

Post collegati

COMMUNITY COLLEGES: DEAN OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND HUMAN SERVICES

Redazione

STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: SUPPLEMENTAL INSTRUCTION-PEER ASSISTED STUDY SESSIONS COORDINATOR (SI-PASS COORDINATOR)

Redazione

STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: THIRD COOK – CAMPUS CENTER, DINING SERVICES

Redazione

VETERINARY MEDICINE: PREDOMINATELY LARGE ANIMAL CLINICIAN (POSITION #2)

Redazione

ENGINEERING: TWO OPEN POSITIONS FOR POSTDOCTORAL ASSOCIATE IN SUPER-RESOLUTION MICROSCOPY AND CANCER BIOMARKERS

Redazione

SENIOR ADMINISTRATION: ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR FOR BUDGET AND PLANNING – EXTENDED

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More