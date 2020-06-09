COMMUNITY COLLEGES: DEAN, COUNSELING

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mar 09 giugno 2020

Dean, Counseling

Posting #: 19-098

Campus: Foothill College

Close/Initial Review Date:

Description:

Full Salary Range: $129,094.53 – $181,648.96 annually*

*Actual placement is based on applicant’s verified education and experience (Customary Hiring Range: $129,094.53- $142,326.72 annually). In addition, candidates with verified educational units beyond the minimum qualification may qualify for additional pay, up to $564 per contract month.

Initial Review Date: 06/10/20**

**Any complete applications received after the review date will only be forwarded to the hiring committee at their request.

The Foothill-De Anza Community College District is currently accepting applications for the management position above.

Foothill – De Anza Community College District Mission Statement:

The mission of the Foothill-De Anza Community College District is student success. We are driven by an equity agenda and guided by core values of excellence, inclusion, and sustainability. Every member of our district contributes to a dynamic learning environment that fosters student engagement, equal opportunity, and innovation in meeting the various educational and career goals of our diverse students. We are committed to providing an accessible, quality undergraduate education dedicated to developing a broadly educated and socially responsible community that supports an equitable and just future for California.

Foothill College Mission Statement:

Foothill College educates students from diverse backgrounds that represent the demographics of the Bay Area, with particular attention to underserved and underrepresented populations. Foothill students master content and skills which are critical for their future success. They develop and act upon a sense of responsibility to be stewards of the public good.

POSITION PURPOSE:

Under the direction of and reporting to the Associate Vice President of Student Services, the Dean of Counseling is primarily responsible for the leadership, management and supervision of the Counseling Division, the Testing and Assessment Center, Transfer Center, Evaluation Office, Articulation Officer, Early Alert (Owl Scholars/Starfish), EOPS Counselors, Umoja and Puente. The Dean must have a vision for the Counseling Division that complements the college’s mission, Institutional Core Competencies (ICCs) and student success and completion.

NATURE and SCOPE:

The Dean is charged with managing the core counseling functions: transfer, academic, career, and personal counseling, college governance participation, program review/SLSAOs, research best practices, guided pathways, training and professional development and other duties as assigned. The Dean is responsible for providing leadership in assessment, counseling, articulation, transfer, education planning, and early alert in traditional and virtual environments.

KEY DUTIES and RESPONSIBILITIES:

The following duties and responsibilities are typical but not limited to the following:



Manage, evaluate and coordinate the service areas within Counseling Services as well as the Testing and Assessment Center, Evaluations, Articulation, Transfer Center, EOPS Counselors, Umoja, Early Alert (Owl Scholars),and Puente, in accordance with legal requirements, District policies and sound educational principles and practices.

Supervise, coordinate, and evaluate a diverse staff of directors, coordinators, faculty and classified employees with respect to each bargaining units’ respective agreement with the district.

Review programs and services to ensure that they are consistent with the College’s goals and to ensure diverse ethnic, cultural and gender perspectives are included.

Assist in preparing catalog material, class schedules and other program information as needed.

Participate in the development and implementation of policies and procedures.

Coordinate the Counseling Center services and activities.

Collaborate with other administrators, supervisors, and instructional faculty to develop and coordinate programs and services across the campus and curriculum to meet the needs of a diverse student population.

Oversee the counseling and advising of all students.

Develop and oversee operations, systems and details including work schedules, staff assignments, coordination of day and evening services and schedule of counseling related classes.

Conduct analysis, projections, and expenditure reports for division budget.

Participate in college-wide and student services planning initiatives and serve as key leader in implementation of Guided Pathways and related statewide initiatives such as AB 705. .

Work in partnership with the dual enrollment office to collaborate with local high school districts, regional occupational programs, adult education and other relevant community agencies.

Support, implement, and promote compliance with the District’s Diversity and Equal Opportunity Plan in all aspects of employment and education; encourage cultural and ethnic diversity in staffing, curriculum, programs, and services.

Assures compliance with the District’s Injury and Illness Prevention Program by providing motivation, incentives, and discipline to assigned staff; maintains a safe work environment, enforcing safe work practices, reporting and investigating accidents, maintaining necessary documentation, and requiring employees to receive mandated training.

Coordinate Counseling services delivered through various online software platforms.

Oversee various staff in virtual environments to ensure seamless delivery of student services.

Perform related duties as required.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS

Knowledge of:



Budget management.

Legal and ethical standards of the counseling profession in the community college setting.

California Education Code and Title 5.

AB 705 and Guided Pathways implementation.

Accreditation requirements.

Skills and Abilities:



Understanding of, sensitivity to, and respect for the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation of community college students, faculty and staff.

Communicate effectively both orally and in writing, including complex proposals and presentations.

Supervise and/or manage a complex student services program serving a diverse student population.

Lead, advocate and network in the interest of the students, the College mission and ICCs.

Strong supervisory skills.

Proven leadership management.

Motivational and mediation skills.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:



Understanding of, sensitivity to, and respect for the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation of community college students, faculty and staff.

Master’s degree from an accredited university or college.

One year of administrative experience, formal training, internship or leadership in any related field.

Preferred Qualifications:



Progressively responsible administrative experience in a college or university environment.

Understanding of, and ability to implement student equity programs and services with an emphasis on effectively serving disproportionally impacted groups.

Meet minimum qualifications for the counseling discipline.

Demonstrated success as a college counselor or faculty member.

Demonstrated ability to provide administrative leadership in a college culture that values equity and shared governance.

Demonstrated ability to develop creative and innovative solutions in a virtual/online environment.

Knowledge of student services and academic programs and strategies to promote retention and student success.

Knowledge of budget development, personnel selection and program evaluation.

Knowledge of curriculum development.

Understanding of assessment tools and placement testing standards.

Knowledge of DegreeWorks, Starfish or other online student educational planning tools.

Knowledge of and experience with early alert programs.

Understanding of and ability to implement student equity programs and services.

Ability to use a computer and software such as MS Office, Banner student information system, scheduling software and other technological communication tools.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Environment:



Typical office environment.

Physical Abilities:



Hearing and speaking to exchange information in person and on the telephone and make presentations.

Dexterity of hands and fingers to operate a computer keyboard.

Vision sufficient to read various materials.

Sitting for extending periods of time.

Bending at the waist.

Lifting and carrying objects up to 20 lbs.

APPLICATION PACKET:



A District on-line application on http://hr.fhda.edu/careers/. *In the application, you will provide information, which demonstrates your understanding of, sensitivity to, and respect for the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation of community college students, faculty and staff. Additionally, you will be asked to explain how your life experiences, studies or work have influenced your commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

A cover letter addressing your qualifications for the position.

A current resume of all work experience, formal education and training.

If any required application materials are omitted, the committee will not review your application. Items not required (including reference letters) will not be accepted. For full-consideration, all application packets must be received by 11:59 pm on the closing date.

Please allow yourself ample time to complete your application and resolve any technical difficulties that may arise with your submission. We do not guarantee a response to application questions within 48 hours of the closing date. You may also visit our Applicant Information to assist with technical difficulties at: http://hr.fhda.edu/careers/a-applicant-instructions.html

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

Position: Full-Time, Contract, 12-months per year

Starting date: As soon as possible upon completion of the search process.

Annual salary plus benefits; excellent benefits package which includes coverage for employee and eligible dependents, dental, vision care, employee assistance program, long term disability, retirement benefits and basic life insurance.

For information on our benefits package that includes medical for employees and dependents, visit our web site: http://hr.fhda.edu/benefits/index.html

Persons with disabilities who require reasonable accommodation to complete the employment process must notify Employment Services no later than the closing date of the announcement.

The successful applicant will be required to provide proof of authorization to work in the U.S.

The Foothill-De Anza Community College District does not reimburse applicants for travel, lodging or any other costs incurred by applicant to attend interviews. All interviewing costs incurred will be the responsibility of the applicant.

For more information about our application process contact:

Employment Services

Foothill-De Anza Community College District

12345 El Monte Road

Los Altos Hills, California 94022

(650) 949-6217

Email: <a

http://hr.fhda.edu/

To apply, visit: http://hr.fhda.edu/careers/

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=142825&tag=142825-atom