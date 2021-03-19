COMMUNITY COLLEGES: COSMETOLOGY INSTRUCTOR (FULL-TIME TENURE-TRACK FACULTY POSITION)

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), ven 19 marzo 2021 Department: Cosmetology
Institution: San Mateo County Community College District
[center]
[b]Cosmetology Instructor (Full-time Tenure-Track Faculty Position)
[/b]
[b]San Mateo County Community College District[/b][/center]
[b]Posting Number:[/b] F
[b]Department:[/b] Cosmetology CSM (DEPT)
[b]Location:[/b] College of San Mateo
[b]Position Number:[/b] 4F0052
[b]Percentage of Full Time:[/b] The work year is 175 days (10 months of servi…
(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=156198&tag=156198-atom for the complete position description.)
Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=156198&tag=156198-atom