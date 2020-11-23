COMMUNITY COLLEGES: COSMETOLOGY AIDE

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), lun 23 novembre 2020 Department:
Institution: San Mateo County Community College District
[center]
[b]Cosmetology Aide
[/b]
[b]San Mateo County Community College District[/b][/center]
[b]Posting Number:[/b] S
[b]Department:[/b] Cosmetology SKY (DEPT)
[b]Location:[/b] Skyline College
[b]Position Number:[/b] 2C0025
[b]Percentage of Full Time:[/b] 100%
[b]FLSA:[/b] Non-Exempt (accrues overtime)
[b]Months per Year:[/b] 12
[b]If other, …
(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=150145&tag=150145-atom for the complete position description.)
Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=150145&tag=150145-atom