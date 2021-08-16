(AGENPARL) – lun 16 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Of the People: Widening the Path from the Library of Congress.

08/16/2021 03:06 PM EDT

The American Folklife Center will be hosting two public webinars in order to provide information about the Community Collections Grant program. Dates and registration links are listed below. For details and links to the application materials/Notices of Funding Opportunity, please see this post. August 20, 2021 (3pm Eastern): https://loc.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_llcALeyiSeSNRXi_wjgv5Q August 25, 2021 (4pm Eastern): https://loc.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_R7dK0YuXTpqUtIRzvdLmEg […]

🔊 Listen to this