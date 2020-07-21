martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
COMMUNITIES TURN TO LIBRARIES DURING LOCKDOWN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA) mar 21 luglio 2020

A survey undertaken by the Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA) shows that public libraries across Australia worked hard to meet, and exceed, patron needs during the nation-wide lockdown in April 2020.

While public library buildings were physically closed, library workers continued to provide services including virtual storytimes, click and collect services and online membership. Many libraries reported an increased usage of digital services and collections, and libraries increased their outreach programs online where possible. Impressively, two libraries surveyed signed up more than 600 new members each during the pandemic.

The survey received 93 responses on behalf of 293 central and branch libraries in four states and two territories, there were no responses for Tasmania and Victoria. The full report can be read on the ALIA website.

About the Australian Library and Information Association

The Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA) is the professional organisation for the Australian library and information services sector.

With 5,000 members across Australia, we provide the national voice of the profession in the development, promotion and delivery of quality library and information services, through leadership, advocacy and mutual support. www.alia.org.au

Contact: Karolina Firman, Communications Officer. <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.alia.org.au/news/21467/communities-turn-libraries-during-lockdown

