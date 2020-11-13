COMMUNICATION ON PRICE INDEX OF CONSUMER GOODS AND SERVICES IN OCTOBER 2020

(AGENPARL) – WARSAW (POLAND), ven 13 novembre 2020
13.11.2020
Communication
of the President of Statistics Poland
of 13 November 2020
on price index of consumer goods and services
in October 2020
Statistics Poland informs that the price index of consumer goods and services in October 2020 as related to September 2020 amounted to 100.1 (price increase of 0.1%).
