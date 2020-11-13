venerdì, Novembre 13, 2020
COMMUNICATION ON PRICE INDEX OF CONSUMER GOODS AND SERVICES IN OCTOBER 2020

(AGENPARL) – WARSAW (POLAND), ven 13 novembre 2020

13.11.2020

Communication
of the President of Statistics Poland
of 13 November 2020

on price index of consumer goods and services
in October 2020

Statistics Poland informs that the price index of consumer goods and services in October 2020 as related to September 2020 amounted to 100.1 (price increase of 0.1%).

Fonte/Source: https://stat.gov.pl/en/latest-statistical-news/communications-and-announcements/list-of-communiques-and-announcements/communication-on-price-index-of-consumer-goods-and-services-in-october-2020,3,83.html

