15.06.2020

Communication

of the President of Statistics Poland

of 15 June 2020

on price index of consumer goods and services

in May 2020

Statistics Poland informs that the price index of consumer goods and services in May 2020 as related to April 2020 amounted to 99.8 (price decrease of 0.2%).

Fonte/Source: https://stat.gov.pl/en/latest-statistical-news/communications-and-announcements/list-of-communiques-and-announcements/communication-on-price-index-of-consumer-goods-and-services-in-may-2020,3,78.html