15.06.2020
Communication
of the President of Statistics Poland
of 15 June 2020
on price index of consumer goods and services
in May 2020
Statistics Poland informs that the price index of consumer goods and services in May 2020 as related to April 2020 amounted to 99.8 (price decrease of 0.2%).
Fonte/Source: https://stat.gov.pl/en/latest-statistical-news/communications-and-announcements/list-of-communiques-and-announcements/communication-on-price-index-of-consumer-goods-and-services-in-may-2020,3,78.html