COMMUNICATION ON PRICE INDEX OF CONSUMER GOODS AND SERVICES IN MAY 2020

(AGENPARL) – WARSAW (POLAND), lun 15 giugno 2020

15.06.2020

Communication
of the President of Statistics Poland
of 15 June 2020

on price index of consumer goods and services
in May 2020

 

Statistics Poland informs that the price index of consumer goods and services in May 2020 as related to April 2020 amounted to 99.8 (price decrease of 0.2%).

Fonte/Source: https://stat.gov.pl/en/latest-statistical-news/communications-and-announcements/list-of-communiques-and-announcements/communication-on-price-index-of-consumer-goods-and-services-in-may-2020,3,78.html

