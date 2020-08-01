COMMUNICATING ABOUT RACIAL EQUITY AND COVID-19: CONNECTING DATA TO CONTEXT

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 01 agosto 2020 Source: Berkeley Media Studies Group (BMSG). Published: 5/1/2020.

To help people understand the full meaning of data about the distribution of COVID-19, they must connect the context to the statistics every time they are mentioned. This report talks about this as the difference between depicting a landscape versus a portrait. Depending on local circumstances and data, there may be different ways to embed the COVID-19 data in a larger landscape.

