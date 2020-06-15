COMMUNICATING ABOUT HEALTH

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 15 giugno 2020

Preface

Part I. Establishing a Context for Health Communication

Chapter 1: Introduction

I. The Importance of Health Communication

II. A Systems-Level Approach

III. Philosophy Behind This Book

IV. What Is Health?

V. What Is Health Communication?

VI. Health Care Models

VII. Communication’s Influence on Health

Box 1.1 Career Opportunities: Profiles of More Than 125 Health-Related Jobs

Box 1.2 Learn While You Make a Difference

Box 1.3 Perspectives: True Stories About Health Communication Experiences

Box 1.4 Theoretical Foundations: The Basis for Health Communication

Box 1.5 Resources: Health Communication Organizations and Resources

Box 1.6 Perspectives: A Memorable Hospital Experience

Box 1.7 Ethical Considerations: An Essential Component of Heath Communication

Box 1.8 Perspectives: Down, But Not Out

Chapter 2 The Landscape for Health Communication

I. Current Issues in Health Care

II. Health Communication in a Changing World

III. Communication in Managed Care

IV. Health Care Reform

Box 2.1-Selecting a Managed Care Plan

Box 2.2-Ethical Considerations: Classroom Debate on Health Care Reform

Figure 2.1 – Percentage of Physicians Surveyed

Table 2.1 World Health Systems Performance Ranking

Part II. The Roles of Patients and Professional Caregivers

Chapter 3 Patient-Caregiver Communication

I. Medical Talk and Power Differentials

II. Collaborative Communication

III. Communication Skill Builders

Box 3.1 Career Opportunities: Health Communication Research

Box 3.2 Ethical Considerations: The Truth, the Whole Truth EL. or Not?

Box 3.3 Perspectives: A Mother’s Experience at the Dentist

Box 3.4 Theoretical Foundations: Integrative Health Model

Box 3.5 Communication Tips for Patients

Ch 4 Patient Perspectives

I. Patient Socialization

II. Voice of Lifeworld

III. Health and Identity

IV. Satisfaction

V. Cooperation and Consent

Box 4.1 Perspectives: The Agony of Uncertainty

Box 4.2 Ethical Considerations: Does Satisfaction Reflect Quality?

Box 4.3 Career Opportunities: Patient Advocacy

Box 4.4 Ethical Considerations: Patients’ Right to Informed Consent

Chapter 5 Care Provider Perspectives

I. Care Provider Preparation

II. Systems-Level Influences on Care Providers

III. Psychological Influences on Caregivers

IV. Stress and Burnout

V. Medical Mistakes

VI. Interprofessional Teamwork

Box 5.1: Career Opportunities: Care Providers

Box 5.2 Perspectives: Blowing the Whistle on an Impaired Physician

Box 5.3 Communication Skill Builder: Dealing with Difficult Patients

Part III. Diversity in Health Care

Chapter 6 Diversity in Health Care

I. Intersectionality Theory

II. Socioeconomic Status

III. Health Literacy

IV. Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation

V. Race and Ethnicity

VI. Language Differences

VII. Disabilities

VIII. Age

Table 6.1. Words That Can Baffle

Box 6.1. Ethical Considerations: Who Gets What Care?

Box 6.2. Genetic Profiling: A View into Your Health Future

Box 6.3. Perspectives: Language Barriers in a Health Care Emergency

Box 6.4. Career Opportunities: Diversity Awareness

Box 6.5. Perspectives: My Disability Doesn’t Show

Chapter 7 Cultural Conception of Health and Illness

I. Culture and Health Communication

II. Cultural Conceptions of Health

III. Making Sense of Health Experiences

IV. Social Roles and Health

V. Illness and Coping Metaphors

VI. Sick Roles and Healer Roles

VII. Holistic Care

Box 7.1. Theoretical Foundations: Theory of Health as Expanded Consciousness

Box 7.2. Perspectives: Thai Customs and a Son’s Duty

Box 7.3. Ethical Considerations: Physician as Parent or Partner?

Box 7.4. Perspectives: Partners in Care

Box 7.5. Holistic Medicine at a Glance

Box 7.6. Career Opportunities: Holistic Medicine

Part IV. Coping and Health Resources

Chapter 8 Social Support, Family Caregiving, and End of Life

I. Conceptual Overview

II. Coping and Communication

III. When Social Support Goes Wrong

IV. Animal Companions

V. Transformative Experiences

VI. Friends and Family as Caregivers

VII. End-of-Life Experiences

VIII. Advance-Care Directives

IX. Communication Skill Builder: Delivering Bad News

Box 8.1 When Communication Ability Is Compromised

Box 8.2 Theory of Problematic Integration

Box 8.3 Organ Donations: The Nicholas Effect

Box 8.4 Perspectives: A Long Goodbye to Grandmother

Box 8.5 Ethical Considerations: Do People Have a Right to Die?

Box 8.6 Career Opportunities: Social Services and Mental Health

CHAPTER 9 eHealth, mHealth, and Telehealth

I. Information Haves and Have Notes

II. Why and When Do People Seek eHealth Information?

III. Is eHealth Information Useful to Everyday People?

IV. Is eHealth Information Useful to Care Providers?

V. Impact of eHealth

VI. mHealth

VII. Telehealth

Box 9.1 Ethical Considerations: The Pros and Cons of Telemedicine

Box 9.2 Career Opportunities: Health Information Technology

Part V. Communication in Health Organizations

Chapter 10 Health Care Administration, Human Resources, Marketing, and PR

I. Health Care Administration

II. Human Resources

III. Marketing and Public Relations

IV. Crisis Management

V. Service Excellence

Box 10.1 Career Opportunities: Health Communication Specialists

Box 10.2 Journals in the Field

Box 10.3 Staffing Shortages in Health Care

Figure 10.1 Inverted Pyramid

Part VI. Media, Public Policy, and Health Promotion

Chapter 11 Health Images in the Media

I. Theoretical Foundations

II. Advertising

III. News Coverage

IV. Media and Body Image

V. Entertainment

VI. Media Literacy

Box 11.1 Perspectives. Viagra Ads Promise Male Transformation

Box 11.2 Perspectives. Barbie: Feminist Icon or Woman as Sex Object?

Box 11.2 Perspectives: Boys’ Toys on Steroids

Box 11.4 Ethical Considerations: Is the Entertainment Industry Responsible for Health Images?

Chapter 12 Public Health and Crisis Communication

I. What Is Public Health?

II. Risk and Crisis Communication

III. Crisis Communication Models and Guidelines

IV. Social Media and Crisis Communication

V. Case Studies: A Global Perspective

Box 12.1 Career Opportunities: Public Health

Box 12.2 Parents Grapple with Vaccine Information

Box 12.3 Theoretical Perspectives: Risk Management/Communication Framework

Box 12.4 Typhoid Mary and TB Andy

Box 12.5 ETHICAL CONSIDERATIONS: Who Should Be Protected?

Box 12.6 Lessons for Public Health and Crisis Communication

Chapter 13 Planning Health Promotion Campaigns

I. Background on Health Campaigns

II. Step 1: Defining the Situation and Potential Benefits

III. Step 2: Analyzing and Segmenting the Audience

IV. Step 3: Establishing Campaign Goals and Objectives

V. Step 4: Selecting Channels of Communication

Box 13.1 Career Opportunities: Health Promotion and Education

Box 13.2 Storytelling Connects Underserved Women and Care Providers

Box 13.3 Ethical Considerations: The Politics of Prevention

Chapter 14 Designing and Implementing Health Campaigns

I. Theories of Behaviors Change

II. Critical-Cultural Perspective

III. Step 5: Designing Campaign Messages

IV. Step 6: Piloting and Implementing the Campaign

V. Step 7: Evaluating and Maintaining the Campaign

Box 14.1. Ethical Considerations: Three Issues for Health Promoters to Keep in Mind

Box 14.2. Career Opportunities: Health Campaign Design and Management

Box 14.3. Theoretical Foundations: What Does Science Say About Peer Pressure?

Box 14.4. S-mething is Missing

References

Credits

Author Index

Subject Index

