COMMUNICATING ABOUT COVID-19 AND SEX DISPARITIES: A GUIDE FOR MEDIA, SCIENTISTS, PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS, AND EDUCATORS

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), sab 01 agosto 2020 Source: Harvard GenderSci Lab. Published: 6/24/2020.

This guide offers practical, actionable suggestions for media, researchers, public health officials, and educators for how to responsibly communicate about sex disparities and COVID-19. To help people understand the full meaning of data about the gender/sex distribution of COVID-19, communicators must speak with as much specificity as possible and connect sex difference statistics to context every time they are mentioned.

(Text)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23246