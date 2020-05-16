sabato, Maggio 16, 2020
Breaking News

DE PALO: FRANCESCO CONOSCE IL CUORE DELLE FAMIGLIE

DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON BEHALF OF THE EUROPEAN…

ADAPTING TO THE NEXT NORMAL IN RETAIL: THE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE IMPERATIVE

RESTORE AND REIMAGINE: DIGITAL AND ANALYTICS IMPERATIVES FOR INSURERS

PERSONALIZING CHANGE MANAGEMENT IN THE SMARTPHONE ERA

WELCOME TO THE DIGITAL FACTORY: THE ANSWER TO HOW TO SCALE YOUR…

LAYING THE FOUNDATION FOR ZERO-CARBON CEMENT

THE ‘WAR’ ON COVID-19: WHAT REAL WARS DO (AND DON’T) TEACH US…

IS YOUR SUPPLY CHAIN RISK BLIND—OR RISK RESILIENT?

LE PAROLE DEL PAPA EMERITO SULLA MISERICORDIA IN SAN GIOVANNI PAOLO

Agenparl

COMMISSION INTRODUCES NEW MONITORING SYSTEM FOR STEEL AND ALUMINIUM IMPORTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM sab 16 maggio 2020

Trade defence | Brussels, 15 May 2020

Commission introduces new monitoring system for steel and aluminium imports

Today, the Commission is introducing a new system to monitor the imports into the EU of certain steel and aluminium products. The objective is to allow a rapid analysis of import trends, ahead of official Eurostat statistics.

The new monitoring system, which starts applying today, replaces the “prior surveillance” system introduced for steel in 2016 in the context of the crisis in the EU steel sector and for aluminium in April 2018, when the US introduced import restrictions on steel and aluminium.

It will respond better to the needs of the industrial sectors concerned, and is completely transparent. The new system is based on import statistics available two weeks after the actual imports, thus considerably earlier than the official Eurostat data. It offers a better assessment of the import situation as compared to the previous system, which was based on import intentions, not actual imports.

The relevant import statistics will be published and updated on a monthly basis on the Commission’s website.
 

Fonte/Source: https://trade.ec.europa.eu/doclib/press/index.cfm?id=2146

Post collegati

WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN IN THE RED IN FIRST QUARTER OF THE YEAR

Redazione

TUNABLE RELATIVISTIC QUASIPARTICLE ELECTRONIC AND EXCITONIC BEHAVIOR OF THE FAPB(I1−XBRX)3 ALLOY

Redazione

MULTIFUNCTIONALITY OF LANTHANUM–STRONTIUM MANGANITE NANOPOWDER

Redazione

COMMISSION INTRODUCES NEW MONITORING SYSTEM FOR STEEL AND ALUMINIUM IMPORTS

Redazione

FOWL PLAY: FOUR JAILED FOR IMPORTING HUNDREDS OF KILOS OF COCAINE IN FROZEN CHICKEN

Redazione

1° – 2019

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More