COMMERCIAL POSITION IN HELSINKI/FINLAND

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), mer 17 marzo 2021 Neurotar develops research equipment that facilitates high precision tests (2-photon & fUS imaging, electrophysiological recordings) in the brain of awake behaving mice. Neurotar’s customer base and the number of publications featuring our proprietary Mobile HomeCage® are growing. This is an exciting time to join Neurotar’s sales and support team!

We are looking for a neuroscientist with a positive attitude, enthusiasm for our products, high level of flexibility and autonomy to fill a…

Fonte/Source: https://www.fens.org/News-Activities/Jobs/job-28539/

