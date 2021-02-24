COMMENT PERIOD EXTENDED! SHARE YOUR FEEDBACK ON SACRAMENTO’S 8-YEAR HOUSING STRATEGY BY MARCH 1!

(AGENPARL) – mer 24 febbraio 2021 Share YOUR feedback on Sacramento’s 8-year housing strategy!

The City of Sacramento has been working to update the 2021-2029 Housing Element and has created a self-guided virtual workshop to get your thoughts on the draft plan! The Draft Housing Element is the City’s 8-year housing strategy and commitment for how it will meet the housing needs of everyone in the community.

The Housing Element presents an important opportunity for the City to address housing issues in a comprehensive manner and develop a bold and implementable housing strategy.

Self-guided Virtual Workshop – January 25 – March 1, 2021

The Draft Housing Element is available for review, along with a self-guided virtual workshop, until March 1 at www.sachousing.konveio.com.

Through the virtual workshop, you will have the opportunity to answer questions and provide feedback on the goals, policies, and implementation programs of the plan; look through the document and share any additional comments and feedback on any portion of the Draft Housing Element. Portions of the virtual workshop are translated in Spanish and Chinese.

What’s Next?

During the months of February and March staff will be presenting the Draft Housing Element to six different commissions, including to the Planning and Design Commission for their recommendation to City Council. On April 6, City Council will be asked to direct staff to submit the Draft Housing Element to the state Department of Housing and Community Development, at which point a 60-day review will be conducted of the Draft for compliance with State law. After further revisions, the City will bring a Final Draft Housing Element to City Council in July for final adoption.

Want to Learn More about the Project?

Visit the project’s website.

Questions?Please contact Greta Soos with any questions:

Greta Soos

Assistant Planner

City of Sacramento | Community Development Department

(916) 808-2027

We look forward to your feedback!

