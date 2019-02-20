(AGENPARL) – Bethesda (Maryland-USA), mer 20 febbraio 2019

My Bibliography is a component of My NCBI and allows you to create an online collection of your published work. You can import citations directly from PubMed or add them manually. For accounts linked to eRA Commons, you can associate citations with awards and manage compliance with the NIH Public Access Policy.

Are you a My Bibliography user?

We are working on a new My Bibliography and want your feedback! The new trial version of My Bibliography is an NCBI Labs experiment. It incorporates many improved features over the existing My Bibliography, including a color-coded view of compliance status, filtering by compliance status, and functionality on your phone.

Anything you try or change in the NCBI Labs My Bibliography site will not affect content in your existing My Bibliography account, so feel free to experiment.

After trying the new My Bibliography, please let us know what you think.

Fonte/Source: https://ncbiinsights.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2018/10/12/my-bibliography-ncbi-labs/comment-page-1/#comment-69085