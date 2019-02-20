20 Febbraio 2019
Comment on Try out a new version of My Bibliography in NCBI…

Due to low visibility, the following special traffic and transport arrangements have…

UB retains ‘Gold’ designation with higher ed sustainability organization

DELAYED COMMISSION MEETING START: The February meeting of the Federal Energy Regulatory…

Sport e disabilità: un nuovo sportello alla Casa della Salute per il…

Posizione del Parlamento europeo – Istituzione di uno sportello unico digitale di…

Posizione del Parlamento europeo – Lotta al riciclaggio di denaro mediante il…

Plínio Valério defende diálogo e harmonia entre Poderes da República

Vídeo: Congresso vai debater o aperfeiçoamento da reforma da Previdência, diz Davi

Vídeo: CCJ aprova sistema integrado de avaliação das políticas públicas

Comment on Try out a new version of My Bibliography in NCBI Labs by Big changes coming to My Bibliography in 2019! | NCBI Insights

(AGENPARL) – Bethesda (Maryland-USA), mer 20 febbraio 2019

My Bibliography is a component of My NCBI and allows you to create an online collection of your published work. You can import citations directly from PubMed or add them manually. For accounts linked to eRA Commons, you can associate citations with awards and manage compliance with the NIH Public Access Policy.

Are you a My Bibliography user?

We are working on a new My Bibliography and want your feedback! The new trial version of My Bibliography is an NCBI Labs experiment. It incorporates many improved features over the existing My Bibliography, including a color-coded view of compliance status, filtering by compliance status, and functionality on your phone.

mybib on labs

Anything you try or change in the NCBI Labs My Bibliography site will not affect content in your existing My Bibliography account, so feel free to experiment.

After trying the new My Bibliography, please let us know what you think.

Fonte/Source: https://ncbiinsights.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2018/10/12/my-bibliography-ncbi-labs/comment-page-1/#comment-69085

Due to low visibility, the following special traffic and transport arrangements have been implemented on Hong Kong Zhuhai-Macao-Bridge (HZMB) Main Bridge, with details as shown below: a) The speed limit of the slow lanes of HZMB Main Bridge are lowered from 60 km/h to 40 km/h; and the speed limit of fast lane is lowered from 60 km/h to 40 km/h; b) The middle lanes of both bounds of the HZMB Main Bridge are closed. Members of the public are advised to pay attention to radio / TV announcements/ Transport Department mobile applications (HKeMobility) on the latest traffic conditions.

UB retains ‘Gold’ designation with higher ed sustainability organization

DELAYED COMMISSION MEETING START: The February meeting of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 21, due to inclement weather.

