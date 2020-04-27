COMMENT ON “PRESSURE ENHANCEMENT IN CARBON NANOPORES: A MAJOR CONFINEMENT EFFECT” BY Y. LONG, J. C. PALMER, B. COASNE, M. ŚLIWINSKA-BARTKOWIAK AND K. E. GUBBINS, PHYS. CHEM. CHEM. PHYS., 2011, 13, 17163

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 27 aprile 2020
In an article from Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2011, 13, 17163, it is claimed that the microscopic local pressure is very high in a certain family of physical systems and that this phenomenon explains previously reported phase equilibrium and chemical reaction equilibrium data. The results provided in the article are based on two arbitrary choices. Thus, the results are arbitrary, and the conclusions appear to be unjustified.
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/hYMG5t-4LiU/C9CP02890K