COMMENT ON MORE FILTERS AVAILABLE IN THE NEW PUBMED BY OLGA

mercoledì, Maggio 13, 2020
(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND-USA), mer 13 maggio 2020

The most popular filters are included on the new PubMed sidebar by default. You can now access many more filters using the additional filters link. Try it today and let us know what you think!

screenshot-1.png

Figure 1. Click the “Additional filters” button to see many more filters.

screenshot-2.png

Figure 2. Check the box to apply filters from categories like Article Type, Language, and Journal.

The new PubMed is under active development and new features will be introduced on a regular basis as we continue to enhance the system. Please note: the absence of a PubMed tool in the new PubMed does not mean it is planned for elimination.

What do you think of our new feature? Please submit your comments, questions, or concerns using the “Feedback” button available on each page of the new PubMed.

Fonte/Source: https://ncbiinsights.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2019/09/16/more-filters-new-pubmed/comment-page-1/#comment-110464

