lunedì, Novembre 16, 2020
Breaking News

CALABRIA, LEGA: DOPO ZUCCATELLI ARRIVA DI NUOVO STRADA CON RUOLI INDEFINITI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER LE DRIAN

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER LE DRIAN

USA, SECONDO RADUNO ‘STOP THE STEAL’  A SACRAMENTO, LA CAPITALE DELLO STATO…

USA, TRUMP AFFERMA CHE LE ELEZIONI DEL 2020 HANNO VIOLATO LA COSTITUZIONE.

DATA WILL DECIDE SUCCESS IN THE NEXT NORMAL OF BULK AND TANKER…

STATEMENT REGARDING TREASURY SECURITIES SMALL VALUE EXERCISE

SALA STAMPA PALAZZO CHIGI, PRESIDENZA DEL CONSIGLIO DEI MINISTRI CHIARISCE CHE SI…

KONINGIN MáXIMA BIJ ONDERTEKENING MUZIEKAKKOORD NOORD NOORD-HOLLAND

L’ORDINAZIONE EPISCOPALE DI MONSIGNOR FEROCI

Agenparl

COMMENT ON BLAST+ 2.11.0 NOW AVAILABLE WITH LIMITED USAGE REPORTING TO HELP IMPROVE BLAST BY MAKTBAHNET

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND-USA), lun 16 novembre 2020

BLAST+ 2.11.0 release is now available from our FTP site.  The main advance is the to provide usage reports to NCBI to help us improve BLAST.  This information is limited to the name of the BLAST program, some basic database metadata, a few BLAST parameters, as well the number and total size of your queries (Figure 1).

Figure 1. An example of the report sent back to NCBI from the 2.11.0 BLAST programs.

We receive no information that reveals the context of your research and no sequences from your queries or database.  See the Privacy document for more details on the information we collect, how we will use it, and how you can opt-out of reporting.

Another new feature allows threading by query batch in rpsblast/rpstblastn. Enabling this option using -m t provides more efficient searching with large numbers of queries.

Important bug fixes in this release include removing the need for a internet connection for the blast_formatter and, for Windows systems, makeblastdb no longer requires as much virtual memory and produce smaller LMDB files.  See the release notes for details on more improvements and bug fixes

Fonte/Source: https://ncbiinsights.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2020/11/12/blast-2-11-0/comment-page-1/#comment-111214

Post collegati

COMMENT ON ANNOUNCING THE REFSEQ ANNOTATION OF MOUSE GRCM39! BY NCBI INSIGHTS : REFSEQ RELEASE 203 NOW AVAILABLE

Redazione

COMMENT ON THE LATEST IN COVID-19 RELATED HUMAN GENE ANNOTATION NOW IN NCBI REFSEQ AND GENE BY NCBI INSIGHTS : REFSEQ RELEASE 203 NOW AVAILABLE

Redazione

COMMENT ON BLAST+ 2.11.0 NOW AVAILABLE WITH LIMITED USAGE REPORTING TO HELP IMPROVE BLAST BY MAKTBAHNET

Redazione

NUOVA SEDE UFFICIO DELLA SORVEGLIANZA SANITARIA – UNICA

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: NEW HELP TO BUY SCHEME OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Redazione

HOW WILL COVID-19 AFFECT OUR NEXT GENERATION?

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More