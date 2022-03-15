(AGENPARL) – mar 15 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/14/2022 09:57 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The United States welcomes the passage of New Zealand’s new sanctions regime, which allows the imposition of sanctions on those responsible for, or associated with, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It also gives the New Zealand government the power to sanction individuals and entities that are of economic or strategic relevance to Russia and will ensure Russia cannot use New Zealand to circumvent sanctions imposed by the international community. Additionally, the law authorizes the imposition of sanctions on those supporting Russia’s invasion, including members of the regime in Belarus. For the first time, New Zealand has extended its sanctions authorities beyond its UN Security Council obligations.

New Zealand’s announcement underscores its commitment to the freedom, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Ukraine and illustrates New Zealand’s lasting commitment to preserving the rules-based international order. Together with the international community, we will hold Russia to account for its aggression.

