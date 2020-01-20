(agenparl) – paris lun 20 gennaio 2020

Orchestre de Paris

Jukka-Pekka Saraste, direction

Gustav Mahler

Symphonie en la mineur, no 6

Created almost two centuries ago for the symphonic repertoire, the Orchestre de Paris has always held German music in high regard: Wagner declared it superior to the ensembles in his country, while Karajan, his musical advisor from 1969 to 1971, fostered this aesthetic. Mahler, who holds the place of honour in the concert programme, is a culmination in the history of symphonic music. Pushing the boundaries of traditional forms, he magnified them in terms of both duration and the size of the ensemble. Such is the effect of sacred celebration engendered by his works that it would have been impossible to associate another piece with the programme. The majestic setting of the museum nave adds a touch of magic to the impassioned conducting of Jukka-Pekka Saraste.

Jukka-Pekka Saraste© Felix Broede

Coproduction musée d’Orsay – Orchestre de Paris

