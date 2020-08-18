(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mar 18 agosto 2020 The Tivoli, Fortitude Valley

Sunday, September 20, 2020, 2 – 4pm

A social and dance experience for the whole rainbow family and their allies.

Created by All The Queens Men, Coming Back Out Brisbane is a joyous, social event celebrating Brisbane’s older lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and gender diverse, intersex and queer communities.

Through online dance clubs held in the lead up to the Festival, LGBTIQ+ elders have come together to acknowledge their resilience and create a safe, social space.

During the Festival, we warmly invite all to a live edition of LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club featuring local artists and co-hosted by Brisbane choreographer Brian Lucas and All The Queens Men.

Accessibility: Wheelchair access

Parent event: Brisbane Festival

Event type: Festivals, Free

Cost: Free

Bookings: Bookings essential. Indicate in registration if you would prefer to participate in the online party. Register via the Brisbane Festival website.

Bookings required: Yes

