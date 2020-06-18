COMBINING VISCOSITY-RESTRICTED INTRAMOLECULAR MOTION AND MITOCHONDRIAL TARGETING LEADS TO SELECTIVE TUMOR VISUALIZATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 giugno 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,6684-6687
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02943B, Communication
Le Yu, Jun Feng Zhang, Mingle Li, Dewei Jiang, Ying Zhou, Peter Verwilst, Jong Seung Kim
We report a novel fluorescent molecular conjugate, V-M1, enabling an accurate visualization of tumor tissues.
