domenica, Marzo 14, 2021
Breaking News

INTERNATIONAL POLICY REVIEW PUTS CYBER AT THE CENTRE OF THE UK’S SECURITY

HEALTH CHARITIES BACK VACCINES DRIVE FOR THOSE AT RISK

AL VIA “SENTIERI MUSICALI”, CAMMINI DI NOTE GUIDATI DALLE PAROLE DEI PAPI

QUAD, RESTA DA VEDERE SE IL RAGGRUPPAMENTO POSSA AFFERMARSI COME UN’ARCHITETTURA REGIONALE…

L’APPELLO DI CATERINA ALLE DONNE: “DENUNCIATE LE VIOLENZE DEI VOSTRI COMPAGNI”

IL PAPA NOMINA MONSIGNOR GIRELLI NUNZIO IN INDIA

OTTO ANNI DI PONTIFICATO, SPADARO: SONO UN FRUTTO MATURO DEL CONCILIO

SIRACUSA. ESPOSIZIONE STRAORDINARIA DEL SIMULACRO DI SANTA LUCIA

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DEL 13 MARZO

OTTI ANNI DI PONTIFICATO, DAL MONDO GLI AUGURI A FRANCESCO

Agenparl
Image default

COMBINING TRANSIT AND RADIAL VELOCITY: A SYNTHESIZED POPULATION MODEL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), dom 14 marzo 2021 First Author: Kunimoto, Michelle
Instruments: HARPS
ProgramIDs: 088.C-0011, 087.C-0990, 086.C-0230, 085.C-0318, 084.C-0229, 083.C-1001, 183.C-0972, 072.C-0488
BibCode: 2021AJ….161…69K

We present a framework for estimating exoplanet occurrence rates by synthesizing constraints from radial velocity and transit surveys simultaneously. We employ approximate Bayesian computation and various mass-radius (M-R) relations to explore the population models describing these surveys, both separately and in a joint fit. Using this approach, we fit a planet distribution function of the form ${d}^{2}N/dmathrm{log}{Pd}mathrm{log}Mpropto {P}^{beta }{M}^{alpha }$ , with a break in the power law in mass at Mb, to planets orbiting FGK stars with periods $P=[25,200]$ days and masses $M=[2,50]{M}_{oplus }$ . We find that the M-R relation from Otegi et al. (2020), which lets rocky and volatile-rich populations overlap in mass, allows us to find a model that is consistent with both types of surveys. Our joint fit gives ${M}_{b}={21.6}_{-3.2}^{+2.5}{M}_{oplus }$ (errors reflect 68.3% credible interval). This is nearly a factor of three higher than the break from transit-only considerations and an M-R relation without such an overlap. The corresponding planet-star mass ratio break ${q}_{b}sim 7times {10}^{-5}$ may be consistent with microlensing studies ( ${q}_{b}sim 6times {10}^{-5}-2times {10}^{-4}$ ). The joint fit also requires that a fraction of ${F}_{mathrm{rocky}}={0.63}_{-0.04}^{+0.04}$ planets in the overlap region belong to the rocky population. Our results strongly suggest that future M-R relations should account for a mixture of distinct types of planets in order to describe the observed planet population.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/ESOtelbibPapers/~3/zWczVniPZ7k/detail.php

Post collegati

MEASURING THE SURFACE MASS DENSITY ELLIPTICITY OF REDMAPPER GALAXY CLUSTERS USING WEAK LENSING

Redazione

COMBINING TRANSIT AND RADIAL VELOCITY: A SYNTHESIZED POPULATION MODEL

Redazione

STATISTICAL MICROLENSING TOWARDS MAGNIFIED HIGH-REDSHIFT STAR CLUSTERS

Redazione

MASSIVE STAR FORMATION IN THE CARINA NEBULA COMPLEX AND GUM 31. I. THE CARINA NEBULA COMPLEX

Redazione

STATEC’S POSITION ON SYVICOL’S OPINION ON THE GENERAL POPULATION CENSUS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More