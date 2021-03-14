COMBINING TRANSIT AND RADIAL VELOCITY: A SYNTHESIZED POPULATION MODEL

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), dom 14 marzo 2021 First Author: Kunimoto, Michelle

Instruments: HARPS

ProgramIDs: 088.C-0011, 087.C-0990, 086.C-0230, 085.C-0318, 084.C-0229, 083.C-1001, 183.C-0972, 072.C-0488

BibCode: 2021AJ….161…69K

We present a framework for estimating exoplanet occurrence rates by synthesizing constraints from radial velocity and transit surveys simultaneously. We employ approximate Bayesian computation and various mass-radius (M-R) relations to explore the population models describing these surveys, both separately and in a joint fit. Using this approach, we fit a planet distribution function of the form ${d}^{2}N/dmathrm{log}{Pd}mathrm{log}Mpropto {P}^{beta }{M}^{alpha }$ , with a break in the power law in mass at M b , to planets orbiting FGK stars with periods $P=[25,200]$ days and masses $M=[2,50]{M}_{oplus }$ . We find that the M-R relation from Otegi et al. (2020), which lets rocky and volatile-rich populations overlap in mass, allows us to find a model that is consistent with both types of surveys. Our joint fit gives ${M}_{b}={21.6}_{-3.2}^{+2.5}{M}_{oplus }$ (errors reflect 68.3% credible interval). This is nearly a factor of three higher than the break from transit-only considerations and an M-R relation without such an overlap. The corresponding planet-star mass ratio break ${q}_{b}sim 7times {10}^{-5}$ may be consistent with microlensing studies ( ${q}_{b}sim 6times {10}^{-5}-2times {10}^{-4}$ ). The joint fit also requires that a fraction of ${F}_{mathrm{rocky}}={0.63}_{-0.04}^{+0.04}$ planets in the overlap region belong to the rocky population. Our results strongly suggest that future M-R relations should account for a mixture of distinct types of planets in order to describe the observed planet population.



Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/ESOtelbibPapers/~3/zWczVniPZ7k/detail.php