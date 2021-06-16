(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 16 giugno 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP06528E, Paper

Federico Zahariev, Mark Gordon

The previously developed combined Quantum Monte Carlo – Effective Fragment Molecular Orbital (QMC-EFMO) method is extended to systems in which the fragmentation process cuts across covalent molecular bonds. The extended…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/p1oBiqPLcfo/D0CP06528E