Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP06528E, Paper
Federico Zahariev, Mark Gordon
The previously developed combined Quantum Monte Carlo – Effective Fragment Molecular Orbital (QMC-EFMO) method is extended to systems in which the fragmentation process cuts across covalent molecular bonds. The extended…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
