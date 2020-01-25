25 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

IL PAPA: L’OSPITALITà APPARTIENE ALLA TRADIZIONE CRISTIANA, APRIAMOCI AL BENE DI TUTTI

PRINCE WILLIAM IS APPOINTED LORD HIGH COMMISSIONER TO THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF…

STATEMENT BY SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO

STATEMENT BY SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO

STATEMENT BY SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO

CENTO MILA PERSONE ALLA MARCIA PER LA VITA A WASHINGTON

TIPS TO REDUCE EARTHQUAKE DAMAGE

GIORNO DELLA MEMORIA, VESCOVI EUROPEI: NO A RAZZISMO E XENOFOBIA

CDM SCI, SPADAFORA: PRIMA, SECONDA E TERZA. SUCCESSO SPETTACOLARE PER L’ITALIA DELLO…

HOW ALJ—A ‘75-YEAR-OLD START-UP’—LEADS WITH PURPOSE

Home » COMBATTING ANTISEMITISM REQUIRES ‘SOLIDARITY IN THE FACE OF HATRED’, SAYS UN CHIEF  
Agenparl English Cronaca Politica Estera Social Network Sociale

COMBATTING ANTISEMITISM REQUIRES ‘SOLIDARITY IN THE FACE OF HATRED’, SAYS UN CHIEF  

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – New York sab 25 gennaio 2020

As we see a deeply worrying resurgence in antisemitic attacks around the world, “solidarity in the face of hatred is needed today more than ever”, the UN chief told an annual Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony at New York City’s historic Park East Synagogue.  

He reflected upon the resurgence of neo-Nazis and white supremacists spreading venomous ideology and memes online that “poison young minds”.  

While the world is revolted by the horrific details of the Auschwitz death camps, Mr. Guterres maintained that everyone must look, learn and relearn the lessons of the Holocaust, so that it is never repeated.  

He said that because prejudice and hatred thrive on insecurity, frustrated expectations, ignorance and resentment, leadership that fosters social cohesion and addresses the root causes of hatred, is needed at all levels.  

An investment by all parts of society towards rooting out rising antisemitism, can be made, and done in a spirit of mutual respect, Mr. Guterres noted. 

Auschwitz liberation

In the lead up to International Holocaust Remembrance Day, on Monday, the UN launched a poignant photo exhibition commemorating 75 years since Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi extermination camp, was liberated. 

More than 1.1 million people were estimated to have been murdered in that one camp in occupied Poland, nine out of ten of them Jews. 

Today, collective action against antisemitism and other forms of bias continues to be important for the dignity and human rights of all people everywhere. 

Fonte/Source: https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/01/1055991

Related posts

IL PAPA: L’OSPITALITà APPARTIENE ALLA TRADIZIONE CRISTIANA, APRIAMOCI AL BENE DI TUTTI

Redazione

COMBATTING ANTISEMITISM REQUIRES ‘SOLIDARITY IN THE FACE OF HATRED’, SAYS UN CHIEF  

Redazione

CELEBRAZIONE DEI SECONDI VESPRI DELLA SOLENNITà DELLA CONVERSIONE DI SAN PAOLO APOSTOLO, A CONCLUSIONE DELLA SETTIMANA DI PREGHIERA PER L’UNITà DEI CRISTIANI

Redazione

AGENDA ASSESSORI DOMENICA 26 GENNAIO 2020

SHORT TRACK, EUROPEI DI DEBRECEN: FONTANA E VALCEPINA SI TINGONO D’ARGENTO

Redazione

BOGLIOLO PARTE DA 8.10, SIRAGUSA SI MIGLIORA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More