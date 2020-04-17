sabato, Aprile 18, 2020
Breaking News

KONING BEZOEKT LANDELIJKE COöRDINATIECENTRUM PATIëNTEN SPREIDING IN HET ERASMUS MC

“DONNE PER UN NUOVO RINASCIMENTO”: GENIO FEMMINILE AL SERVIZIO DEL BENE COMUNE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2468 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2447 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

NEW YORK FED RELEASES FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ON THE PRIMARY MARKET AND…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH SEBASTIAN GORKA OF AMERICA FIRST WITH SEBASTIAN…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH SEBASTIAN GORKA OF AMERICA FIRST WITH SEBASTIAN…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH SEBASTIAN GORKA OF AMERICA FIRST WITH SEBASTIAN…

PRIME MINISTER MARIN: BY HELPING AND SUPPORTING EACH OTHER, WE CAN GET…

PRESIDENT AND MINISTERIAL COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN AND SECURITY POLICY DISCUSS HX FIGHTER…

Agenparl

COMB-SHAPED CARDO POLY(ARYLENE ETHER NITRILE SULFONE) ANION EXCHANGE MEMBRANES: SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF NITRILE GROUP CONTENT ON MORPHOLOGY AND PROPERTIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 17 aprile 2020

A series of comb-shaped cardo poly(arylene ether nitrile sulfone) (CCPENS-x) materials were synthesized by varying the content of nitrile groups as anion exchange membranes (AEMs). The well-designed architecture of cardo-based main chains and comb-shaped C10 long alkyl side chains bearing imidazolium groups was responsible for the clear microphase-separated morphologies, as confirmed by atomic force microscopy. The ion exchange capacity (IEC) of the AEMs ranged from 1.56 to 1.65 meq. g−1. With strong dipole interchain interactions, the effects of nitrile groups on the membrane morphology and properties were investigated. With the nitrile group content increasing from CCPENS-0.2 to CCPENS-0.8, CCPENS-x revealed larger and more interconnected ionic domains to form more efficient ion-transport channels, thus increasing the corresponding ionic conductivity from 25.8 to 39.5 mS cm−1 at 30 °C and 58.6 to 83 mS cm−1 at 80 °C. Furthermore, CCPENS-x with a higher content of nitrile groups also exhibited lower water uptake (WU) and swelling ratio (SR), and better mechanical properties and thermal stability. This work presents a promising strategy for enhancing the performance of AEMs.

Graphical abstract: Comb-shaped cardo poly(arylene ether nitrile sulfone) anion exchange membranes: significant impact of nitrile group content on morphology and properties

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/FXa2NFQm1Yk/D0RA01798A

Post collegati

GENOMICS USED TO ESTIMATE SAMOAN POPULATION DYNAMICS OVER 3,000 YEARS

Redazione

COMB-SHAPED CARDO POLY(ARYLENE ETHER NITRILE SULFONE) ANION EXCHANGE MEMBRANES: SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF NITRILE GROUP CONTENT ON MORPHOLOGY AND PROPERTIES

Redazione

STRATEGIC DESIGN TO CREATE HER2-TARGETING PROTEINS WITH TARGET-BINDING PEPTIDES IMMOBILIZED ON A FIBRONECTIN TYPE III DOMAIN SCAFFOLD

Redazione

SYNTHESIS OF NANO-SIZED TUNGSTEN OXIDE PARTICLES ENCAPSULATED IN A HOLLOW SILICA SPHERE AND THEIR PHOTOCATALYTIC PROPERTIES FOR DECOMPOSITION OF ACETIC ACID USING PT AS A CO-CATALYST

Redazione

L-DOPA MODULATES THE KINETICS BUT NOT THE THERMODYNAMIC EQUILIBRIUM OF TTA+ AMPHIPHILES FORMING LYOTROPIC NEMATIC LIQUID CRYSTALS

Redazione

FABRICATION OF MAGNETIC IRON OXIDE-SUPPORTED COPPER OXIDE NANOPARTICLES (FE3O4/CUO): MODIFIED SCREEN-PRINTED ELECTRODE FOR ELECTROCHEMICAL STUDIES AND DETECTION OF DESIPRAMINE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More