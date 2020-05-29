(AGENPARL) – BIDDEFORD AND PORTLAND (MAINE), ven 29 maggio 2020 COM White Coat Ceremony

The White Coat Ceremony is a wonderful and meaningful tradition in which UNE COM faculty, professional staff, students and alumni welcome first-year medical students as colleagues dedicated to patient care.

The UNE College of Osteopathic Medicine will be celebrating its 24th annual White Coat Ceremony, honoring the class of 2024, on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at Merrill Auditorium.

Doors open at 2 PM, and the ceremony will commence at 2:30 PM. All attendees must have a ticket to attend the ceremony.

Fonte/Source: https://www.une.edu/calendar/2020/com-white-coat-ceremony