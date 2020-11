(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 17 novembre 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Columbus man has been charged federally with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

The charge was filed against Angelo S. Blackwell, 22, this afternoon. Blackwell has a prior burglary felony offense at the local level, as well as two currently pending firearms charges.

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/columbus-man-charged-illegally-possessing-firearm-convicted-felon