Colorado, Montana and Utah projects among $14.1 million in environmental justice grants nationwide

“President Biden has made it clear that delivering environmental justice is a top priority for this Administration, especially in communities most gravely impacted by the pandemic and health outcome disparities from pollution,” said Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Thanks to the President and Congress, today’s environmental justice grants funded in large part by the American Rescue Plan will provide critical support to our most overburdened and vulnerable communities.”[]

“These projects will advance a wide variety of projects across our states and tribes, including efforts that will improve climate resilience, healthy indoor environments, sustainable energy use, and water and air quality, in places that need them most,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “I look forward to seeing our grant recipients make progress on the opportunities they’ve identified to enhance the health of their communities.”

EPA has selected the following organizations in Colorado, Montana and Utah to receive EJSG and EJCPS funding:

– Groundwork Denver (Denver, CO)

– Ute Mountain Ute Tribe (Towaoc, CO)

– Rocky Mountain Sustainable L.A. (Fort Collins, CO)

– DeSmog Denver (Denver, CO)

– High Country C.C. (Summit County, CO)

– Indigenous Vision – Blackfeet Nation (Missoula, MT)

– Climate Smart Missoula (Missoula, MT)

– Utah Clean Cities (Salt Lake Valley, UT)

EJCPS

– Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (Flathead, MT)

– Utah Clean Energy (Salt Lake City, UT)

– Healthy Environment Alliance of Utah (Salt Lake County, UT)

The 2021 EJ Small Grants selections will benefit communities in 37 states, as well as Washington DC and Puerto Rico. These 99 projects, many funded through ARP, cover a wide array of environmental justice issues, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, air monitoring, indoor/outdoor air quality, food access, community planning, water treatment training, community agriculture, green jobs and infrastructure, emergency preparedness and planning, toxic exposures, water quality and healthy homes projects.

The 2021 EJ Collaborative Problem-Solving selections will benefit communities in 24 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. These 34 projects address a breadth of environmental justice issues, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, air monitoring, indoor/outdoor air quality, community education, EJ tool development, green jobs and infrastructure, food access, emergency preparedness and planning, toxic exposures, land reuse, water quality, and support of healthy homes.

Background on the American Rescue Plan Appropriation to EPA

Earlier this year, EPA announced spending plans for the $100 million in ARP funding appropriated by Congress in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and health outcome disparities, with $50 million being designated to improve ambient air quality monitoring, and $50 million specifically designated for environmental justice to address disproportionate environmental or public health harms and risks in underserved communities through a range of local initiatives.

