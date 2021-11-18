(AGENPARL) – gio 18 novembre 2021 Colorado and Utah projects among $77 million for diesel emissions reduction projects

EPA grants will result in cleaner vehicles, reduced emissions in air quality non-attainment areas

DENVER (November 18, 2021) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced more than $77 million in grants for projects that reduce diesel emissions from the nation’s existing fleet of older, dirtier engines and vehicles, including projects led by the University of Colorado Boulder and the Utah Department of Environmental Quality. $53 million was awarded through the 2021 Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) National Grant program, and an additional $24 million was awarded to states through the State DERA grant program.

“Cleaner trucks, buses, boats, and heavy equipment keep local economies thriving while better protecting the health of the people living and working near ports, schools, and along delivery routes,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Combined with $5 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law going to electric and alternative fuel school buses over the coming months and years, EPA is leading an unprecedented investment in cleaner air for communities across the country.”

The University of Colorado Boulder was selected for an award of $948,100 to replace two old diesel transit buses with new battery electric transit buses. The buses will be used for campus route shuttle service during the academic school year and for charters during non-academic periods. The buses will operate in the Denver Metro/North Front Range ozone nonattainment area.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality was selected for an award of$2,349,604 to replace an estimated 18 old diesel refuse haulers and 23 short haul delivery trucks with cleaner, current model year vehicles. The targeted vehicles will operate in the Northern and Southern Wasatch Front 2015 ozone standard nonattainment area, including Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah and Weber counties.

EPA awarded 55 national DERA grants covering a wide range of projects to reduce diesel emissions including upgrades to school buses, port equipment, and construction equipment. 19 of these awards will support replacing older diesel equipment with zero emission technologies such as transportation refrigeration units, terminal tractors, drayage trucks, refuse trucks, a locomotive, and a port ship-to-shore gantry crane. All 55 projects will reduce diesel pollution and benefit local communities, many of which are facing environmental justice concerns.

In selecting projects for awards, priority was given to projects that:

– are in areas designated as having poor air quality;

– reduce emissions from ports and other goods movement facilities;

– benefit local communities;

– incorporate local communities in project planning; and

– demonstrate an ability to continue efforts to reduce emissions after the project has ended.

EPA also awarded $24 million under EPA’s 2021 DERA State Grants program to 49 states and three territories to implement their own diesel emissions reduction programs locally. This program allows states to target funds towards the diesel emissions reduction projects that best align with local priorities.

The DERA Program funds grants and rebates that protect human health and improve air quality by reducing harmful emissions from diesel engines. Since the start of the DERA program in 2008, EPA has awarded over $1 billion in grants and rebates to modernize the nation’s diesel fleet and speed the turnover to cleaner on- and off-road heavy-duty trucks and equipment.

