martedì, Maggio 5, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, LA CINA SI STA PREPARANDO AD UN’ONDATA DI OSTILITA’. LA REUTERS…

COLOMBIA : REQUEST FOR AN ARRANGEMENT UNDER THE FLEXIBLE CREDIT LINE AND…

FASE2, DI MAIO: HA PREVALSO SENSO CIVICO, AL LAVORO A PIANO EXPORT…

EUROPE DAY: WE BRING THE EU TO YOUR HOME

FASE 2: CALABRIA (FI), ROMA ANCORA NEL DEGRADO, PARCHI SONO JUNGLA

CORONAVIRUS, AZZOLINA E ASCANI RIUNISCONO TAVOLO CON REGIONI ED ENTI LOCALI. AL…

CARCERI: SISTO (FI), BONAFEDE PESSIMO MA DA DI MATTEO GESTO GRAVISSIMO

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE ESTERI, INTERROGAZIONI A RISPOSTA IMMEDIATA SU COVID 19 – MERCOLEDì…

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE AGRICOLTURA, INTERROGAZIONI A RISPOSTA IMMEDIATA – MERCOLEDì ALLE 15 DIRETTA…

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE AMBIENTE, INTERROGAZIONI A RISPOSTA IMMEDIATA SU COVID 19- MERCOLEDì ALLE…

Agenparl

COLOMBIA: SABORUSA AMPLIFIES COOPERATOR EFFORTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 05 maggio 2020

SaborUSA continues to devote all its efforts to support the program’s 23 participating Cooperators connect with an ever greater number of final consumers. Such is the case of a recent U.S. Dry Bean Council initiative that was amplified through the SaborUSA digital media platforms and reached an additional 35,000 consumers interested in eating healthy foods.

Colombia: SaborUSA Amplifies Cooperator Efforts

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/colombia-saborusa-amplifies-cooperator-efforts

Post collegati

UNITED KINGDOM: UK AND IRISH FOOD AND RETAIL UPDATES – APRIL 20 TO 30

Redazione

COLOMBIA: SABORUSA AMPLIFIES COOPERATOR EFFORTS

Redazione

POLAND: WINE MARKET BRIEF

Redazione

EGYPT: EGYPT’S NATIONAL FOOD SAFETY AUTHORITY ISSUES REGISTRATION PROCEDURES FOR FOOD SAFETY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

Redazione

JAPAN: JAPAN TO REVISE CRITERIA FOR BEEF MARUKIN SUPPORT PAYMENTS

Redazione

HONG KONG: MARA UPDATES APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS FOR FEED INGREDIENT AND FEED ADDITIVE LICENSES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More