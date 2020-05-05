(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 05 maggio 2020

SaborUSA continues to devote all its efforts to support the program’s 23 participating Cooperators connect with an ever greater number of final consumers. Such is the case of a recent U.S. Dry Bean Council initiative that was amplified through the SaborUSA digital media platforms and reached an additional 35,000 consumers interested in eating healthy foods.

Colombia: SaborUSA Amplifies Cooperator Efforts

