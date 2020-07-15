(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 15 luglio 2020

The retail sector in Colombia is undergoing a transformation due to the Covid-19 economic slowdown and quarantine measures. Consumer habits have changed for the near term and may remain different even after the Covid-19 crisis be over. The quarantine isolation period in Colombia has become one of the longest in the world, affecting consumer preferences since they are seeking stay-at-home products. This report reflects these consumer preference changes.

Colombia: Retail Foods

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/colombia-retail-foods-2