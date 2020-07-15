mercoledì, Luglio 15, 2020
Breaking News

EMPOWERING YOUTHS FUELS A BRIGHTER COMMON FUTURE

THE UNITED STATES IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN FINANCIER’S GLOBAL SANCTIONS EVASION NETWORK

THE UNITED STATES IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN FINANCIER’S GLOBAL SANCTIONS EVASION NETWORK

THE UNITED STATES IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN FINANCIER’S GLOBAL SANCTIONS EVASION NETWORK

DECRETO <EM>RILANCIO</EM>: AVVIATO ESAME E POSTA QUESTIONE DI FIDUCIA IN ASSEMBLEA

UE: SISTO (FI), DIVISIONE MAGGIORANZA PLASTICA E IMBARAZZANTE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO IV N. 7 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

MINACCE A SCHIFANI: MANDELLI (FI), VIOLENZA è NEGAZIONE DEMOCRAZIA

DECRETO <EM>RILANCIO</EM>: QUESTIONE DI FIDUCIA IN ASSEMBLEA

UPDATED PUBLIC GUIDANCE FOR SECTION 232 OF THE COUNTERING AMERICA’S ADVERSARIES THROUGH…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » COLOMBIA: RETAIL FOODS

COLOMBIA: RETAIL FOODS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 15 luglio 2020

The retail sector in Colombia is undergoing a transformation due to the Covid-19 economic slowdown and quarantine measures. Consumer habits have changed for the near term and may remain different even after the Covid-19 crisis be over. The quarantine isolation period in Colombia has become one of the longest in the world, affecting consumer preferences since they are seeking stay-at-home products. This report reflects these consumer preference changes.

Colombia: Retail Foods

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/colombia-retail-foods-2

Post collegati

COLOMBIA: RETAIL FOODS

Redazione

UOFG TO PLAY KEY ROLE IN NEW STUDY INTO COVID-19 LONG-TERM HEALTH IMPACTS

Redazione

RESEARCHERS FIND THREE DISTINCT IMMUNE RESPONSES FOR SICKER COVID-19 PATIENTS

Redazione

EMPOWERING YOUTHS FUELS A BRIGHTER COMMON FUTURE

Redazione

NEW STUDY RANKS PERFORMANCE OF CURRENTLY AVAILABLE COVID-19 ANTIBODY TESTS

Redazione

SCIENTISTS UNCOVER KEY PROCESS IN THE MANUFACTURE OF RIBOSOMES AND PROTEINS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More