(AGENPARL) – PARIS (FRANCE), mer 29 aprile 2020 Colombia formally became an OECD Member country on 28 April, the 37th country to do so in the Organisation’s near 60-year history. This brings to a successful conclusion an accession process that began in 2013. “Colombia can be rightly proud of what is truly an exceptional achievement,” OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría said.

Fonte/Source: http://www.oecd.org/colombia/global-oecd-welcomes-colombia-as-its-37th-member.htm