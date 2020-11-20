(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 20 novembre 2020

Colombian coffee production is forecast to remain at 14.1 million bags (1 bag = 60 kilograms) green bean equivalent (GBE) in marketing year 2020/21, due to the highly successful replanting program of coffee rust resistant varieties and assuming that coffee plantations are not heavily impacted by the La Niña weather phenomena. The MY 2019/20 production estimates are revised up from 13.8 million to 14.1 million bags GBE, mainly due to favorable weather conditions and the measures taken to guarantee sufficient labor during the COVID-19 pandemic. In MY 2020/21, exports are forecast to increase to 13.6 million bags GBE, in line with increased production levels. Imports are forecast to increase to 1.2 million bags GBE, to satisfy the recovery of domestic consumption and exports.

Colombia: Coffee Semi-annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/colombia-coffee-semi-annual-5