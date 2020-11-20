venerdì, Novembre 20, 2020
Breaking News

OSCE PROJECT CO-ORDINATOR IN UKRAINE: UK STATEMENT

LINAS LINKEVIčIUS: THE EU NEEDS TO EXPAND SANCTIONS AGAINST THE BELARUSIAN REGIME

STATEMENT TO PARLIAMENT: PM STATEMENT TO THE HOUSE ON THE INTEGRATED REVIEW:…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – NOVEMBER 20, 2020

COVID-19. VICARIO GENERALE DI RODI: RIFUGIATI, VOLTO DI CRISTO

TRA LE SFIDE DELLA SOMALIA CI SONO ANCHE LE ELEZIONI

COVID-19: EUROPE NEEDS TO PREPARE BETTER FOR COMING OUT OF NEW STRICT…

KONING ONTVANGT VOORZITTER TWEEDE KAMER, VOORZITTER EERSTE KAMER EN VICE-PRESIDENT RAAD VAN…

COVID-19, BASSETTI IN CONVALESCENZA A ROMA

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS L.MARYNICH MEETS THE FIRST DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » COLOMBIA: COFFEE SEMI-ANNUAL

COLOMBIA: COFFEE SEMI-ANNUAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 20 novembre 2020

Colombian coffee production is forecast to remain at 14.1 million bags (1 bag = 60 kilograms) green bean equivalent (GBE) in marketing year 2020/21, due to the highly successful replanting program of coffee rust resistant varieties and assuming that coffee plantations are not heavily impacted by the La Niña weather phenomena. The MY 2019/20 production estimates are revised up from 13.8 million to 14.1 million bags GBE, mainly due to favorable weather conditions and the measures taken to guarantee sufficient labor during the COVID-19 pandemic. In MY 2020/21, exports are forecast to increase to 13.6 million bags GBE, in line with increased production levels. Imports are forecast to increase to 1.2 million bags GBE, to satisfy the recovery of domestic consumption and exports.

Colombia: Coffee Semi-annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/colombia-coffee-semi-annual-5

Post collegati

INDIA: COFFEE SEMI-ANNUAL

Redazione

INDIA: SUGAR SEMI-ANNUAL

Redazione

COLOMBIA: COFFEE SEMI-ANNUAL

Redazione

MAINE CDC REVISES COVID-19 PROBABLE CASE INVESTIGATIONS

Redazione

EGYPT: AGRICULTURAL BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNUAL

Redazione

GAO’S FRAUDNET HOTLINE READY TO HELP COMBAT FRAUD UNDER COVID-19 ASSISTANCE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More